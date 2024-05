There’s concern that the COVID-19 pandemic is exacerbating a mental health crisis that plagued children before the virus first spread. In CUTLINE: COVID to Kindergarten, parents, educators, policymakers, and providers talk to Connecticut Public about how COVID-era mitigation and a collapsing childcare industry are impacting kids’ social and emotional wellness.

CUTLINE: COVID to Kindergarten premiered on CPTV Thursday, May 19, 2022 at 8 p.m.