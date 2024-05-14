The pandemic has deeply hurt Connecticut’s small businesses. Many have closed their doors for good. But many more have found creative ways to adapt and survive. On CUTLINE: Reimagining Main Street – Preserving Small Business in a Pandemic, host Ray Hardman talks with small business owners to learn more about what they faced, how they adapted, and how COVID-19 may have forever changed “business as usual” on Main Street.

CUTLINE: Reimagining Main Street – Preserving Small Business in a Pandemic premiered on CPTV Thursday, April 15, 2021.