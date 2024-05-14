CUTLINE: Staying Connected Through Food with Marysol Castro and Chef Plum from Seasoned

The holidays are a little different this year… OK, they’re A LOT different this year; we’re celebrating during a pandemic. But we’re finding ways to adapt our traditions and make the holidays feel special, even if we can’t gather around a table with friends and extended family to celebrate in person, like we normally would.

Food is central to the ways we celebrate many of our family holiday traditions. In this hour, we’re going to explore the ways food keeps us connected during a time when we’ll likely be celebrating virtually with family and friends.

Seasoned hosts Marysol Castro and Chef Plum share a few of their own food traditions, as well as the traditions of a local chef and a beloved chocolatier. Plus, Marysol talks to Dr. Laurie Santos, a psychology professor at Yale and the host of “The Happiness Lab” podcast about the ways food keeps us emotionally connected—even when we have to be socially distanced.

Recipes featured in this episode include two easy appetizers Chef Dan Monroe makes with his daughters: Chef Plum’s Oven-Roasted Salmon with Garlic, Rosemary and Lemon Beurre Blanc; and a Coquito recipe that’s a favorite of Marysol’s mother, Miriam.

CUTLINE: Staying Connected Through Food premiered on CPTV December 17, 2020.