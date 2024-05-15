Normal. A word much more loaded two years into the Pandemic than it once was. On this episode of CUTLINE, we will focus on the way forward from COVID, what changes are here to stay, and what normal could become, with an emphasis on the evolution of telemedicine, remote work, and the healthcare industry.

CUTLINE: The Way Forward, Life Beyond the Pandemic features a look at the people and organizations helping shape and define life beyond the Pandemic.

CUTLINE: The Way Forward: Life Beyond the Pandemic premiered on CPTV Thursday, March 17, 2022 at 8 p.m.