RE:SOURCE:FUL 4


Connecticut Public’s original series Re:source:ful: Growing Sustainable Communities, features people across our state using grassroots efforts to solve unique local challenges. Stories highlight how fellow residents unite and inject more resilience and vibrancy into their communities. Our fourth season will feature community groups confronting the challenge of waste management. By raising awareness through programs about food recovery, school lunch waste, recycling, repairs and food scrap management, these residents hope to change minds around everyday consumer habits.

Re:source:ful 4 premiered on CPTV and the CPTV Livestream on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 7 p.m.


