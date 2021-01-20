Special Coverage
WATCH LIVE: Biden To Address Evacuation Of Americans And Allies From Afghanistan
President Joe Biden plans to speak Friday, August 20, 2021 about the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan as the U.S. struggles with obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems.
Watch PBS NewsHour's live coverage of Biden’s remarks in the video player below beginning at 1 p.m.* NPR coverage of the remarks will also air on Connecticut Public Radio.
*Due to the nature of live news events, start and end times will vary.
More Special Coverage from Connecticut Public
- Derek Chauvin Found Guilty Of George Floyd's Murder
- Season 2 of Pardon Me (Another Damn Impeachment Show?)
- Inauguration Day: A Connecticut Public Radio Call-In Special
- Impeachment Coverage (First, 2019-2020)
More Special Coverage from PBS NewsHour
- Biden Delivers Remarks On Afghanistan
- Biden holds news conference after meeting with Putin
- President Joe Biden's First Joint Address to Congress
- Biden And Harris Respond To Chauvin Verdict
- Jury in Derek Chauvin Trial Expected to Return a Verdict
- Biden Holds 1st Press Conference As President
- President Biden addresses nation on COVID-19 anniversary
- The Second Trump Impeachment Trial
- Article of Impeachment Against Trump Delivered to Senate
- Senate Convene and Proceed Consideration of Janet Yellen for Treasury Secretary
- Janet Yellen's Senate Confirmation Hearing for Secretary of the Treasury
- Avril Haines' Senate Confirmation Hearing for Director of National Intelligence
- Alejandro Mayorkas' Confirmation Hearing for Director of Department of Homeland Security
- Antony Blinken's Senate Confirmation Hearing for Secretary of State
- Retired Gen. Lloyd Austin's Senate Confirmation Hearing for Secretary of Defense
- House Takes Up Second Trump Impeachment
- House Votes on 25th Amendment Resolution Against Trump
- Biden speaks after Electoral College certification results
- Congress reconvenes to count electoral votes after pro-Trump mob breaches U.S. Capitol
- What we saw the day the Capitol was attacked | 'America, Interrupted' Podcast