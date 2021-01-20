© 2021 Connecticut Public

Special Coverage

WATCH LIVE: Biden To Address Evacuation Of Americans And Allies From Afghanistan

President Joe Biden plans to speak Friday, August 20, 2021 about the evacuation of Americans and allies from Afghanistan as the U.S. struggles with obstacles ranging from armed Taliban checkpoints to paperwork problems.

Watch PBS NewsHour's live coverage of Biden’s remarks in the video player below beginning at 1 p.m.* NPR coverage of the remarks will also air on Connecticut Public Radio.

*Due to the nature of live news events, start and end times will vary.

