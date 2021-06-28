We Have Liftoff!

LITTLE: We sing a lot about stars twinkling, but we never really explain why they do. Blast off with the astronauts of Ready, Jet, Go! as they learn about the science of stars and how to tell a star from a planet.

MIDDLE: The largest object in the night sky is our own moon. How did the moon come to be? This video from NOVA takes a look at several theories.

BIGGER: The farthest manmade objects in space are the Voyager spacecraft. Launched in the 1977, Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 carry a golden record containing information, sounds, images, and greetings from Earth. Check out this video from the documentary The Farthest, then head to NASA’s website and explore the media included on the record.

THINKALONG: Something to Consider – This month, the U.S. Director of National Intelligence and Secretary of Defense may release a long-awaited report to Congress on “Unidentified Aerial Phenomena” — or what the public has called “UFOs.” The report is likely to bring up more questions, like should we search for extraterrestrial life?