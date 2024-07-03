'Where ART Thou?' Hartford

On this episode of Where Art Thou? Ray revisits Hartford to learn more about the young artists and entrepreneurs making a go of it in the Capital City. Ray stops at The CAF by cafeteria a boutique in downtown Hartford curated by Joshua Jenkins. The CAF specializes in high-quality fashion and lifestyle products that include local, national and international designers. The space also serves as a host for pop-up events such as listening parties and product launches for the creative community.

Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public Joshua Jenkins, curator of boutique The CAF by Cafeteria in Hartford during filming for CT Public’s original series "Where ART Thou?” inHartford on December 4, 2023.

Ray’s first artist visit is with Lindaluz Carrillo also known as Airis. Although she’s perhaps best known for her uplifting and colorful public murals, the Afro-Peruvian artist is branching out into other mediums, like textiles, sculpture, and digital media. She talks with Ray about being creative at an early age, studying art and the spiritual side of art making.

1 of 5 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Hartford episode Ray Hardman interviews Lindaluz Carrillo, a Hartford based artist who works in murals, digital art and mixed media. An Afro-Peruvian born in New York and raised in Hartford, Carrillo uses bold typography, textile patterns, and graffiti elements to create street and wall murals that tell stories about her life experiences and values. L-R is audio recordist Glenn Goettler and visuals journalist Dave Wurtzel. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 2 of 5 — Lindaluz_still_trailer_WATS3.jpg Lindaluz works on a mural during filming for CT Public’s original series “Where ART Thou?” on Broad Street in Hartford on November 07, 2023. Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Video Still 3 of 5 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Hartford episode Lindaluz collaborates on a mural with local artists during filming of CT Public’s original series “Where ART Thou?” on Broad Street in Hartford on November 07, 2023. Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Video Still 4 of 5 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Hartford episode Artist Lindaluz Carrillo works on a piece in her Charter Oak studio on November 09, 2023 surrounded by her work. L-R foreground is CT Public Crew Ayannah Brown, Dave Wurtzel and Glenn Goettler. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public 5 of 5 — Where ART Thou? Season 3 - Hartford episode Lindaluz Carrillo holds a production slate she signed in her Charter Oak studio after filming wrapped for “Where ART Thou?” November 09, 2023. Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public

The Wadsworth Atheneum Museum of Art is the oldest continuously operating public art museum in the United States. During this visit, Ray goes behind the scenes to the museum’s conservation studio with Head of Conservation, Allen Kosanovich. Allen shows us what goes into restoring and maintaining their collection so that the art can be enjoyed far into the future.

Dave Wurtzel / Connecticut Public Video Still Allen Kosanovich, Head of Conservation at The Wadsworth, stands in his studio during filming for "Where ART Thou?" Kosanovich is restoring Francisco Ribalta’s 'The Ecstasy of Saint Francis', a painting created in the 1600s which can be seen in the back left.

Recording artist and producer Dom McLennon has returned to Hartford after a nearly ten-year stint as a member of the boy band Brockhampton. He has started a creative agency specializing in digital media and creative support called COURTVISION. Ray talks with Dom about what it was like to have a major record deal, releasing a new EP as a solo artist, and why creating COURTVISION in Hartford felt essential.

Julianne Varacchi / Connecticut Public Host Ray Hardman interviews recording artist and producer Dom McLennon at his production facility COURTVISION in Hartford on December 4, 2023.

