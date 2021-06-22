World News

-
While President Joe Biden continues to commit to an August 31 deadline for a full withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan, two United States senators from Connecticut are saying Biden should extend that deadline if it means saving lives. Democratic Senators Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy addressed the ongoing Afghan evacuation crisis at the State Capitol Tuesday.
-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, a potpourri of topics.
-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we take your calls. About anything.
-
President Biden on Friday redoubled his vow to oversee the safe removal of all Americans from Afghanistan and said he was committed to trying to evacuate Afghans who assisted the U.S.
-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we take your calls.
-
Mohammad Serweri worked for the U.S. military in Afghanistan. In 2017, he fled his home country and resettled with his wife and young son in Connecticut. He reacts to the Taliban's takeover of Kabul.
-
In a sudden, final offensive, the Taliban pushed into Kabul, as Afghanistan's U.S.-backed president left the country and U.S. diplomatic personnel beat a quick retreat from the embassy compound.
-
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we take your calls.
-
Today on Audacious... What kind of person works in Antarctica?Meet a chef, a supply technician, a physician, and a man who has worked on the continent for over 25 years, including at the world’s most southerly post office and convenience store.
-
This hour, we take a look at the billionaire space race, and the era of space tourism for the ultra-wealthy.