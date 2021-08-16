From Connecticut, Former Afghan Translator Watches His Country Fall To Taliban

Afghans who worked with U.S. armed forces are trying to flee the country as the Taliban take control.

Meanwhile, interpreters who already left Afghanistan have been watching in shock. Some of them have settled in Connecticut, including Mohammad Serweri.

He moved to Connecticut with his wife and young son in 2017 through a Special Immigrant Visa program available to those who worked with the U.S. armed forces.

“The surprise is not just because they took over,” he said. “The surprise is how easy — they were not resisted against at all. Until yesterday, last week, Friday, everybody was talking about resisting the Taliban, everybody was talking like the Taliban will not be taking over Afghanistan by force, at least not Kabul.”

He says other members of his family are in danger because they’re viewed as being complicit in his work for the U.S.

