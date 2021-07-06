© 2021 Connecticut Public

Colliding With Asteroids (On Purpose), Shohei Ohtani, And The Misunderstood Shark

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jonathan McNicol
Published July 6, 2021 at 1:00 PM EDT
Baseball's two-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani.

The impending doom of an asteroid (or comet or whatever) colliding with the Earth is the premise of any number of movies and books and such. But what would we really do to stop such a thing from happening, if we had to? One solution might be to try to nudge the asteroid off its collision course with us, and NASA is about to test a way to do just that.

And: A few points about baseball's two-way phenom, Shohei Ohtani. He might be having the best season anyone's ever had, "it's almost inarguable that he's the most physically talented all-around athlete ever to play the game," and, also according to Ben Lindbergh, "if you can't get into Ohtani, maybe baseball isn't for you." But are we maybe not appreciating Ohtani enough?

And finally: If I say "shark," you think of Jaws, right? But there are two major problems with the shark-as-villain stereotype. First, sharks are fascinating and awe-inspiring more than they're scary. And second, we need to be more afraid for sharks than afraid of them.

GUESTS:

  • Ben Lindbergh - Staff writer at The Ringer and co-host of Effectively Wild
  • Melissa Cristina Márquez - A marine biologist and shark scientist
  • Andrew Rivkin - A planetary astronomer and the DART Investigation Team Lead at the Johns Hopkins Applied Physics Laboratory

Colin McEnroe and Cat Pastor contributed to this show.

Jonathan McNicol
Jonathan started at WNPR in 2010. He is as likely to produce a show on America’s jury system as he is a story on all the grossest parts of the human body. He's as likely to host a podcast on minor league baseball as he is to cover a presidential debate almost by accident. His work has been heard nationally on NPR and locally on WNPR’s talk shows and news magazines.
