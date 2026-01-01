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Delivered on Thursdays | Parents and educators with students at home, this one's for you. Each week we'll bring you a rich collection of multi-media educational resources from Connecticut Public, PBS and other public media to keep your kids engaged and enhance their learning experience.

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First Day of School
The first day of school can bring up lots of feelings— excitement, nerves, for both kids and their grown-ups. But with a little help from PBS KIDS pals, families can ease back into their school routine with confidence, kindness and a “can-do” attitude. Check out new adventures from DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD and DONKEY HODIE, and THE DAY YOU BEGIN, based on the children’s book by Jacqueline Woodson.
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Connecticut Public’s educational programs are supported by The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Robert G. and Marguerite M. Derx Foundation, The Hearst Foundation, Charles D. Fleischman Charitable Trust, Joan and Barry Richter, The Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts.