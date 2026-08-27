At Home Learning

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KIDS » LEARN

LEARNING SNACKS

Connecticut Public’s weekly “Learning Snacks” is a quick, curated collection of free activities, games, recipes, and videos that will keep your child’s hungry mind fed and busy hands engaged. Help them to create, discover and develop while playing and having fun!

Learning Snacks
Learning Snacks: Back to School, Back to History! 📚✏️
It’s officially back-to-school season! Time to get back into learning, exploring and asking big questions. This week’s Learning Snacks combines the excitement of going back to school with an exploration of people, ideas and events that shaped the United States. From getting ready for the first day to exploring the American Revolution, there is so much to discover this week!
Learning Snacks
Learning Snacks: The Countdown to School Is On! ✏️🎒📚
Father having fun with his daughter in the park
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Learning Snacks
Learning Snacks: Let’s Get Silly for National Tell a Joke Day 🤪😂


First Day of School
The first day of school can bring up lots of feelings— excitement, nerves, for both kids and their grown-ups. But with a little help from PBS KIDS pals, families can ease back into their school routine with confidence, kindness and a “can-do” attitude. Check out new adventures from DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD and DONKEY HODIE, and THE DAY YOU BEGIN, based on the children’s book by Jacqueline Woodson.
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FOR PARENTS

We know it takes a village to raise children and we’re here to help. Explore our hundreds of trustworthy resources, all intentionally curated to help you on your journey of raising a child that is curious, resilient and excited to learn!

SPECIAL FEATURES
  • First Week of School Planner
    Let's plan for the first week of school. Use this printable planner to create a schedule so that everyone knows what to expect.
  • Setting Goals for a New School Year
    A new school year is a great time to set new goals, just like a new year! Here are some easy ideas for creating new school year resolutions and ways to make them stick.
ACTIVITIES
Encouraging Pretend Play
Preparing for the Unexpected
Emergency Supply Kit
My Ways to Show I Care
Arts Activities
Emotions & Self-Awareness Activities
Social Skills Activities
Literacy Activities
Math Activities
Science Activites
Character Activities
All Activities




FOR EDUCATORS

Connecticut Public is here to support you, intrepid educators! PBS Kids and PBS LearningMedia offers thousands of free resources that aim to engage, inspire, and encourage your young learners’ curiosity. The best part? It’s accessible anywhere you can log in so even if you're distance learning, you're never far from inspiration or support.

COLLECTIONS & LESSON PLANS
Back to School
Transitions and Routines
Back-to-School Planner
Caregiving Collection
Elements of Art
Science
Social Studies
Mathematics
English Language Arts
Engineering & Technology
Health & Physical Education
Preschool
Professional Development
The Arts
World Languages




Connecticut Public’s educational programs are supported by The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Robert G. and Marguerite M. Derx Foundation, The Hearst Foundation, Charles D. Fleischman Charitable Trust, Joan and Barry Richter, The Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts.


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