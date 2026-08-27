At Home Learning

LEARNING SNACKS
Connecticut Public’s weekly “Learning Snacks” is a quick, curated collection of free activities, games, recipes, and videos that will keep your child’s hungry mind fed and busy hands engaged. Help them to create, discover and develop while playing and having fun!
FOR PARENTS
We know it takes a village to raise children and we’re here to help. Explore our hundreds of trustworthy resources, all intentionally curated to help you on your journey of raising a child that is curious, resilient and excited to learn!
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Let's plan for the first week of school. Use this printable planner to create a schedule so that everyone knows what to expect.
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A new school year is a great time to set new goals, just like a new year! Here are some easy ideas for creating new school year resolutions and ways to make them stick.
FOR EDUCATORS
Connecticut Public is here to support you, intrepid educators! PBS Kids and PBS LearningMedia offers thousands of free resources that aim to engage, inspire, and encourage your young learners’ curiosity. The best part? It’s accessible anywhere you can log in so even if you're distance learning, you're never far from inspiration or support.