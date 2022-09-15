Search Query
At Home Learning
Connecticut Public and PBS Kids is here to help you learn wherever, however! Whether you’re a kid, teacher or parent – we have the resources to help you succeed.
Each week we’re packing up some smart treats for hungry minds of all ages! Kids, parents, caregivers and educators will all find something enlightening for the most curious appetite.
Explore hundreds of trusted resources to help you raise children who are kind, curious, resilient and who will embrace the love of learning for a lifetime.
We support our intrepid educators, teachers and out-of-school youth leaders. Access thousands of free resources to engage, inspire and encourage young learners’ curiosity.
Supported by:
Learning resources for curious families are supported by The Hearst Foundation, The Robert & Marguerite Derx Foundation, The Susan Howarth Foundation, and Andy and Bonnie McKirdy.
