KIDS » WATCH
Enjoy PBS Kids Anytime, Anywhere!
You don't have to be online to be in on the fun. With a variety of ways to watch, Connecticut Public and PBS Kids offers you around–the–clock access, no matter your schedule – or location! From traditional broadcast Family Night programming to digital, streaming options, we make it easy to access full episodes or clips from your favorite PBS Kids shows.
- Round–the–clock broadcast on PBS KIDS 24/7 over-the-air (antenna) channel 24.2
- Special Family Night programs on PBS KIDS 24/7 from 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
- Weekdays from 6:30 am – 6:00 pm on CPTV. Find your local cable channel.
- Stream live on the free Connecticut Public mobile app
- Find TV Schedules
What's New with PBS KIDS!
Rosie's Rules
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Sesame Street
Molly of Denali
Donkey Hodie
Wild Kratts
Arthur's First Day
Elinor Wonders Why
Nature Cat
Watch Full Length Episodes
Learning resources for curious families are supported by The Hearst Foundation, The Robert & Marguerite Derx Foundation, The Susan Howarth Foundation, and Andy and Bonnie McKirdy.