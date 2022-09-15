© 2022 Connecticut Public

Enjoy PBS Kids Anytime, Anywhere!
You don't have to be online to be in on the fun. With a variety of ways to watch, Connecticut Public and PBS Kids offers you around–the–clock access, no matter your schedule – or location! From traditional broadcast Family Night programming to digital, streaming options, we make it easy to access full episodes or clips from your favorite PBS Kids shows.
  • Round–the–clock broadcast on PBS KIDS 24/7 over-the-air (antenna) channel 24.2
  • Special Family Night programs on PBS KIDS 24/7 from 7:00 – 9:00 pm, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
What's New with PBS KIDS!

Rosie's Rules

Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood

Sesame Street

Molly of Denali

Donkey Hodie

Wild Kratts

Arthur's First Day

Elinor Wonders Why

Nature Cat

Watch Full Length Episodes
Arthur
Clifford
The Cat in the Hat
Wild Kratts
WordGirl
Sid the Science Kid
Splash and Bubbles
SUPER WHY!
The Ruff Ruffman Show
SciGirls
Sesame Street
Peg + Cat
Pikalicious and Peterrific
Plum Landing
Nature Cat
Oh Noah!
Dinosaur Train
Let's Go Luna!
Cyberchase
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Design Squad
Curious George
The Cat in the Hat
Clifford
Arthur


Supported by:
Learning resources for curious families are supported by The Hearst Foundation, The Robert & Marguerite Derx Foundation, The Susan Howarth Foundation, and Andy and Bonnie McKirdy.


