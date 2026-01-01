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KIDS » WATCH

Enjoy PBS KIDS Anytime, Anywhere!

Access Educational games and videos from Sesame Street, Wild Kratts, Daniel Tiger and more PBS KIDS shows!



PBS KIDS FAVORITES
The Day You Begin
Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood
Donkey Hodie
Weather Hunters
Carl the Collector
Alma's Way
Phoebe & Jay
Lyla in the Loop
Molly of Denali
Wowsabout
Wild Kratts
Work It Out Wombats!
Sesame Street
All Shows


PODCASTS
Arthur
Pinkalicious
Lyla's Loopcast
Work It Out Wombats!
Molly of Denali
Jamming On The Job
Odd Squadcast
First Day of School
The first day of school can bring up lots of feelings— excitement, nerves, for both kids and their grown-ups. But with a little help from PBS KIDS pals, families can ease back into their school routine with confidence, kindness and a “can-do” attitude. Check out new adventures from DANIEL TIGER’S NEIGHBORHOOD and DONKEY HODIE, and THE DAY YOU BEGIN, based on the children’s book by Jacqueline Woodson.
Learn More
Connecticut Public’s educational programs are supported by The Corporation for Public Broadcasting, Robert G. and Marguerite M. Derx Foundation, The Hearst Foundation, Charles D. Fleischman Charitable Trust, Joan and Barry Richter, The Scripps Family Fund for Education and the Arts.


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