© 2024 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WECS · WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM · WVOF
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
A report has been brought to Hartford PD regarding alleged misuse of funds at South Church by Alex Thomas, who also serves on the City Council. Hartford PD spokesman "can confirm that the police department has begun an investigation to determine whether or not a crime has been committed based on information received from the church." (Mark Mirko/Connecticut Public)
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
News
Hartford pastor and city council member faces questions over use of church funds
Jim Haddadin
Officials at South Church said they removed Alex Thomas from his position in May and referred the matter to Hartford police. Thomas declined to comment on the circumstances when he was reached at his home in Hartford Wednesday afternoon.
Mr Connecticut Leather, Jordan Lewis, said discovering the leather community pulled him from suicidal thoughts following intense personal trauma. "It was more of a shield to help me understand that I didn't need the shield after all, so it turned from a shield into a cape, because now I can give my experience to others who need it and hopefully save them from that possibility of suicide."
Mark Mirko
/
Connecticut Public
News
Together in leather: How one man found a community and became an LGBTQ+ ambassador
Shanice Rhule
Moody thrillers, memoirs, manga: We read a lot of books. Here are some of our favorites
Staff Report
Hartford children cool off from the summer heat in the public pool at Colt Park.
Tyler Russell
/
Connecticut Public
News
Diving into the state of swim access in CT
Staff Report
Talk Shows and Podcasts
Sponsor
TOP HEADLINES
UConn guard Stephon Castle (5) react in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, March 3, 2024, in Storrs, Conn.
  1. UConn’s Dan Hurley celebrates two picks in the top 7 of NBA Draft
  2. Why do so many CT residents struggle to find housing? One reason: Exclusionary zoning
  3. Connecticut lawmakers are in special session this week. Here’s what to know so far
  4. DOJ complaint sheds light on CT school district's reliance on private special ed providers
  5. July Fourth in CT: Here are 10 fireworks shows to check out
  6. Some Connecticut Latinos share nuanced and surprising views on the upcoming November election

Proud Livestream Sponsor
More Recent News
CONNECTICUT NEWS
NPR TOP STORIES

SUBSCRIBE TO YOUR START

Receive daily news and talk from Connecticut Public Radio directly to your inbox!

Subscribe
NENC - New England News Collaborative