Disrupted
WEDNESDAYS AND SUNDAYS AT 2:00 PM
Every week on Disrupted, we explore how we make sense of it all: What are the things we need to consider as we chart a path toward recovery? Who are the voices raising new issues and new perspectives previously overlooked? What can we learn from these disruptions as we prepare for those yet to come?
Latest Episodes
-
Feminism is considered one of the oldest social movements in history and continues to evolve and change in the 21st century. On this week's Disrupted, we dive into the history of feminism and what the movement looks like today.
-
Video Game revenue reached nearly 180 billion dollars in 2020. The industry’s continued growth and impact is being seen across our society. This hour on Disrupted, an insiders’ look at the future of pro gaming. And how gaming’s growth is affecting our climate.
-
Trees are one of New England’s most treasured resources. But in Connecticut cities, a painful history of racism and redlining has led to fewer trees. On this week’s Disrupted, we look at the urban tree canopy in Connecticut. And how we can fight deforestation in our region.
-
On this week's Disrupted, we’ll hear from a student and a professor at an HBCU in Texas who are drawing on their institution’s long history to protect voting rights. We’ll also learn more about the history of HBCUs – how they disrupted the notions of leadership and excellence to elevate Black communities.
-
This hour on Disrupted, we speak with three young leaders whose faith plays a big role in their lives and communities. And a conversation on how classical music's is becoming more inclusive.
-
Fighting for Beach Access in Connecticut; Historic Black Summer Enclaves Of Sag Harbor, Martha's VineyardThis hour on Disrupted: As summer heats up, people across New England are flocking to the beach. But there’s been a long battle in CT, for access to the shoreline. We'll learn about the history of exclusion on the Long Island sound. And we'll hear from descendants of the historically Black communities of Oak Bluffs and Sag Harbor.
-
Disrupted's political roundtable tackles recent news, like Nikole Hannah-Jones’s tenure controversy and her decision to teach at Howard University. They’ll give context around Critical Race Theory, how a supreme court case is impacting voting rights, and whether the Olympics need a racial reckoning.
-
Since it began in 1948, NASCAR has only fielded 8 Black drivers for its top-level cup series. The sport hasn’t been exactly welcoming to people of color. But following the murder of George Floyd and events of last year, they’re making moves to shed that racist image.
-
This hour on Disrupted, Chase W. Dillon talks about his life in Connecticut, his career, and how he’s giving back to his community. And you may know actor Michael Jai White from his roles in "The Dark Knight," "Spawn," or "Black Dynamite." He grew up in Bridgeport and is now returning to the state to open a movie studio in New Haven.
-
This hour on Disrupted, we listen to a conversation featured last month as part of Connecticut Public's CUTLINE: Health Equity in the Wake of COVID.