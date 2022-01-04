StoryCorps CT

Coming Soon!

A collection of audio stories from people around our state that celebrate our shared humanity.

If you’ve heard StoryCorps on Connecticut Public Radio on Fridays, you’re probably already hooked on their unique way of sharing intimate, sometimes poignant, sometimes inspiring conversations between two people with a shared experience. They offer you a few moments to pause from the news and enjoy hearing about humanity’s stories.

The StoryCorps Mobile Tour visited Connecticut recently, and here you’ll find the stories collected from people from across our state. We’ll also be sharing them on the radio twice monthly during 2022. We hope you enjoy listening to these stories as much as we loved being a part of StoryCorps’ national effort to document conversations we can all treasure.