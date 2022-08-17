© 2022 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY · WNPR
WPKT · WRLI-FM · WEDW-FM · Public Files Contact
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
storycorps-ct-1400x1400.png
StoryCorps CT

Home Away From Home

Published August 17, 2022 at 1:13 PM EDT
storycorps-ct-1400x1400.png

Endia DeCordova talks with her mother, Gem DeCordova, about how her late father was introduced to the West Indian community in Harford after immigrating to the States from Jamaica. Gem shares how the West Indian Social Club was born out of those early community gatherings and the legacy of kindness and inclusion her husband left behind.

“When they get a day off, this is where they go. It was like a party house for everyone to meet, and that kind of hold them together as Jamaicans knowing there are other Jamaicans they can rely on.” – Gem DeCordova on the role of the West Indian Social Club in their lives.

“Daddy was one to really lead from his heart. He epitomized the idea that we are all one. He really lived by that motto ‘one love.’” – Endia DeCordova

“He was such a giving man. A giving man until the day he died.” – Gem DeCordova

Credits:

Hear their full interview.
For more visit ctpublic.org/storycorpsct

StoryCorps CT