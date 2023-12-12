Community Advisory Board
Questions about the Community Advisory Board? Please contact Audience Care:
audiencecare@ctpublic.org · (860) 275-7550
Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm
Office Location: 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105
MISSION
The Community Advisory Board shall reflect the communities served by Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR) through the review of programming and policies. The CAB shall also advise station administration and the governing board with respect to the educational and cultural needs of the communities and to make recommendations it considers appropriate to meet such needs.
As Connecticut's public broadcasting network, our mission is to serve our diverse audiences to the best of our ability. The Community Advisory Board represents the interests of our viewers and listeners, and communicates these interests to us.
The Community Advisory Board's advice helps Connecticut Public ensure that effective community input goes into our program planning and development.
MEETINGS
Community Advisory Board Meetings are open to the public. For more information email audiencecare@ctpublic.org.
Meeting Dates
- December 12, 2023
- March 12, 2024
- June 11, 2024
- September 11, 2024
- December 10, 2024 - Hubbard Room at the Russell Library in Middletown, CT
- March 11, 2025
- June 10, 2025 - Hartford headquarters
- Sept 9, 2025 - Stave Community Room, Booth & Dimock Memorial Library in Coventry, CT. 6-8 p.m.
- Dec 9, 2025
- Mar 10, 2026
- June 9, 2026
- Sept 8, 2026
- Dec 8, 2026
All meetings will be held virtually, beginning at 6:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted.
Learn More
- View our Connecticut Public CAB Bylaws (Amended March 10, 2026)
OFFICERS
Claire Dalidowitz - Chair
Kensington, CT
Member since 2020
Claire is a Registered Dietitian-Nutritionist at Connecticut Children’s Medical Center specializing in food allergies. She developed the Clinical Nutrition Department when the hospital opened. Previously, she was a Saint Joseph College tenured professor and a National Practice Chair for Women’s Health. Claire is also a Master Gardener and specializes in native plants.
“I believe in supporting Connecticut Public because it provides accurate, in-depth programming rather than sound bites. It also offers a diverse palette of programming for all ages and people - you will be well versed if you participate.”
Lauren Shafer - Vice Chair
West Simsbury, CT
Member since 2020
Lauren is a retired high school English teacher and a teacher-consultant with the National Writing Project. She has worked as a book editor and publications manager, and while studying at the University of Pennsylvania, interned at a PBS affiliate. Lauren volunteers for local nonprofits, and has completed Encore! CT's nonprofit sector immersion program.
“I am passionate about all that public broadcasting has to offer Connecticut residents: stories of our past and present, educational resources, and community connections. Now more than ever we need to support accurate and trustworthy media.”
Logan Johnson - Secretary
New Haven, CT
Member since 2025
Logan Alexander Johnson is a writer, designer, and researcher. He began his career as a Production Assistant for ABC's Good Morning America and All My Children. Since then, he has accumulated over a decade of experience in print and digital design. Logan was the first in-house book cover designer for Cambridge University Press. He spent seven years as a user experience designer and researcher at New York University, creating interfaces for core digital products. Logan is currently a content designer at Meta. He is also an active member of the Horror Writers Association's New England chapter.
"Public media has been a lifeline of knowledge and hope for me. I believe in its ability to connect communities and amplify diverse voices. I’m committed to helping Connecticut Public remain a trusted resource for all."
Peter DeLisle
Torrington, CT
Member since 2025
Peter is an educator and a businessman. His background in education includes award-winning teaching in commerce, engineering, architecture, and education. He held the William B. Severns Chair in Human Behavior in the College of Engineering at the University of Illinois in Urbana-Champaign, DeLisle’s industry experience includes executive leadership as a human resources executive, has acted as an adviser, consultant and teacher of leaders in more than two hundred companies and community leadership programs over the last 40 years. DeLisle served in the United States Army and was the distinguished military graduate of the University of Connecticut in 1971.
“My interest in public media in the earliest 1970’s and has been a consistent, trusted and critical part of my life since then, as I lived and traveled across America. It has always presented the intellectually honest and morally conscious perspective in an otherwise complex world. I consider it an honor and privilege to serve as an active listener and liaison to our community and a continuing advocate for the voice and programming represented by CT Public.”
Mindi Englart
New Haven, CT
Member since 2025
Mindi is a mom, educator, artist, writer, and entrepreneur. A longtime New Haven resident, she taught Creative Writing at Coop High School for 21 years and now teaches at Gateway Community College, tutors at Yale, and teaches online for Beijing 101. She is also the founder of One Mom, a social enterprise supporting single mothers.
“As a devoted CT Public listener for decades, I'm excited to be a CAB member. I value the in-depth journalism and diverse programming, which keeps me informed on local, national, and international news, science, politics, technology, and more. Listening to CT Public every day helps me better understand and navigate our rapidly-changing world.”
Lynn Guelzow
Granby, CT
Member since 2025
Lynn is an attorney working in the public and international competition area. She is a dedicated volunteer in her community, serving on town boards and local non-profit organizations. Lynn has a particular love of horses and dogs and spends her free time riding her horse or taking her dogs on hikes in the spectacular woods and forests of Northern Connecticut.
Artisena Hill
Hartford, CT
Member since 2025
Artie is a freelance contractor with experience in event planning, community organizing, and public speaking. She is also certified in parent education and youth development, leading workshops and advocacy groups. A Hampton University graduate, Artie's active in several organizations and enjoys yoga, word games, and spending time with family and friends.
“I’m excited about helping Connecticut Public continue its important work of presenting comprehensive, truthful, and diverse media programming because ‘Connecticut Public brings me joy!’”
James Hoyne
Enfield, CT
Member since 2020
James is an avid disabilities and education advocate.
“I serve to bring a perspective of the quality of TV produced from a young adult’s point of view in which I believe my life experiences and advocacy could help influence and inform others how they can get involved in their community.”
Llyn Kaimowitz
West Hartford, CT
Member since 2020
Llyn is a professional consultant to nonprofits. Her areas of expertise include board relations and fundraising. Her personal areas of interest include history, archaeology, music, and quilting.
“Drama, comedy, documentary, or news, Connecticut Public tells the most compelling stories. They always draw me into a fascinating and different world.”
Sheila Logan Savage
Guilford, CT
Member since 2025
Sheila is a former TV Producer who currently works in school security. She is a proud Jersey Girl, but now calls the Shoreline her home. She received a BA in Theater from UConn, and a Masters in Film Production from Dublin Institute of Technology in Ireland. Sheila is a proud member of the County Derry Society of New York, and recently became a Land Steward with the Guilford Connecticut Land Trust. She enjoys paddle-boarding, cold-plunging in any body of salt water and Cape Cod.
"I'm thrilled to be involved with CT Public, as NPR is the soundtrack to my day. I am grateful for the honest, unbiased journalism and heartfelt human-interest stories heard on the various programming. CT Public fills my emotional and intellectual tank, and I'd be lost without it."
Julie Metzroth
Bristol, CT
Member since 2025
Julie graduated from the University of Missouri with a degree in journalism. She spent 17 years at ESPN, and now runs a consulting practice specializing in sponsorship and marketing. She is an avid tennis player and fan of Broadway.
Ellen Reynolds
New Milford, CT
Member since 2025
Ellen Reynolds serves as Director of Development at the Museum of Fine Arts, Boston. She is a seasoned nonprofit executive with extensive experience in fundraising strategy, campaign management, brand positioning, and mentorship. A longtime advocate for the arts and public media, she brings a passion for community engagement and a deep commitment to advancing the mission of CT Public.
"As a life-long listener and viewer of public broadcasting, I deeply appreciate CT Public's role as an open resource for culture, news and information that reflects the rich diversity of Connecticut. I'm delighted to serve as an advocate for its programming."
Bobby Sherwood
New York City, NY
Member since 2025
Bobby is currently the Director of External Affairs for the Foundation for Research on Equal Opportunity (FREOPP). For over a decade, he worked as a producer and guest booker for local radio stations in Connecticut and a nationally syndicated talk show. Born and raised in Hartford, he received an associate degree from Mitchell College in New London and a bachelor's degree from the University of Cincinnati.
"As a former radio producer, this is in my blood. I love my home state and city and believe that public radio can serve a vital role in the community."
Rob Stowell
Bethel, CT
Member since 2025
Rob is a retired health, safety, and environmental manager turned middle school mathematics and science educator who currently makes people happy at Trader Joe’s. Born and raised in the Capital District of NYS, Rob earned a B.S. in Industrial Hygiene and Environmental Science from Quinnipiac University and a M.S. in Industrial Hygiene from the Temple University School of Pharmacy. His love and devotion to public broadcasting began in the early 70s with WAMC and has grown exponentially over the decades as the medium has developed into one of the highest standards of credibility in broadcast media.
“I am honored, privileged, and excited to be appointed to serve on Connecticut Public’s Community Advisory Board. The programming that CPTV and CPR produces and distributes across its many platforms is critical to their mission to entertain and, more importantly, inform our viewers and listeners. I look forward to being able to aid Connecticut Public in achieving their mission.”
Glenn Weston-Murphy
Guilford, CT
Member since 2025
Glenn is a retired engineer and educator dedicated to giving back to the community. Earlier in Glenn’s career he worked for a variety of companies, large and small, solving technical and business problems. Later he transitioned to higher education overseeing mechanical, biomedical, and chemical engineering teaching labs, sharing his problem-solving expertise honed in industry with students and faculty. Since moving to Connecticut nearly 40 years ago, he has held a range of volunteer positions working on issues including energy, economic development, pension management and social services.
“In the times we are living through it is more important than ever to listen to the wide range of voices in our community and bring knowledge, analysis, and answers to the public.”
Leanne Zalewski
New Britain, CT
Member since 2018
Leanne is an Associate Professor of Art History at Central Connecticut State University. She earned a PhD and has published articles on late nineteenth-century American collections of European art. Prior to her academic career, she worked at an auction house and later at an art gallery in New York City. In addition, she is a professional MENAHT dancer specializing in Egyptian-style raqs sharqi.
"As an avid fan of NPR and PBS, I appreciate the opportunity to offer input via the CAB on these valuable public services."