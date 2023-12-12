Questions about the Community Advisory Board? Please contact Audience Care:

audiencecare@ctpublic.org · (860) 275-7550

Office Hours: Monday – Friday, 9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Office Location: 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105

MISSION

The Community Advisory Board shall reflect the communities served by Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR) through the review of programming and policies. The CAB shall also advise station administration and the governing board with respect to the educational and cultural needs of the communities and to make recommendations it considers appropriate to meet such needs.

As Connecticut's public broadcasting network, our mission is to serve our diverse audiences to the best of our ability. The Community Advisory Board represents the interests of our viewers and listeners, and communicates these interests to us.

The Community Advisory Board's advice helps Connecticut Public ensure that effective community input goes into our program planning and development.