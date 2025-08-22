As new school year nears in CT, Bridgeport students won’t see cuts to bus services

Ahead of a new academic year, the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) has reached a deal to restore cuts to Bridgeport Public Schools’ bus service for the 2025-26 school year amid a multi-million dollar budget shortfall.

Thousands of K-12 students in Bridgeport would not have qualified for bussing as part of an approved plan that would have increased the maximum distances for students to walk to school. As the Connecticut Post first reported earlier this month, the cuts would have saved the district over $4 million.

“We were able to help secure a more cost-effective agreement that reduces student walking distances and restores safe, reliable bus service for Bridgeport students,” CSDE Commissioner Russell-Tucker said in a statement Wednesday.

A CDSE spokesperson says that team was “able to negotiate agreed upon savings and more efficient transportation routes,” with the district’s transportation company.

Bridgeport Public Schools are facing more than a $30 million budget shortfall. In January, the State Board of Education authorized a Technical Assistance Team to work with Bridgeport Public Schools (BPS) to provide support with financial management and other operations of the district.

The potential of some students losing bus services was a safety concern for State Sen. Herron Gaston (D-Bridgeport), who was worried young people might end up walking long distances to get to school.

Gaston was also concerned about the potential impact of the cuts amidst the district's challenges with truancy and chronic absenteeism.

“It was only going to continue to exacerbate that, and students were not going to be able to get a quality education,” Gaston said. “The least thing that we can do is to provide them with the transportation that they need to make sure that our kids are safe.”

Public state data shows that in the 2024-25 academic year about a third of Bridgeport students were chronically absent, a record high in the last five years. The state Board of Education defines chronic absence as missing 10% or more of the school year.

"Ensuring reliable bus transportation for Bridgeport students is critical to supporting their education and daily success,” said State Rep. Chris Rosario, who chairs Bridgeport’s legislative delegation.

Asked about the ‘more efficient transportation routes,’ CDSE said, “as is the case in most districts, where and how many bus stops will be determined by the district and bus company based on student population, location, etc.”

CDSE also confirmed that $825,000 in state funding “made up the difference” in the new agreement. Bridgeport’s municipal budget included $875,000 for school transportation.

Connecticut Public’s Matt Dwyer contributed reporting.

