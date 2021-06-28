Submit an Investigative News Tip

Do you have a great idea for an investigative story? If so, CT Public's Accountability Project wants to hear from you.

Please use the following form or email us at tips@ctpublic.org to share your idea.

A great news tip should thoroughly explain the issue and a possible solution. Any documentation of the issue will also help to investigative the potential story so please include any documentation or evidence you may have. Please be specific about the issue. Please also leave contact information so we can follow up on the tip.

While we understand you may want to be anonymous with your tip, we still may need to speak with someone off-the-record or on background to gather more information.

We appreciate you sharing your story tip with us but please understand that each story tip may not receive an individual response.



How To Submit a Tip:

email: tips@ctpublic.org

mail: The Accountability Project

1049 Asylum Avenue

Hartford, CT, 06105

form: submit your tip below.