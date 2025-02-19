In 2022, a family in one of New Haven's poorest neighborhoods opened up their backyard for unhoused people to live in. Witness stories of joy and strength amidst the hardships of homelessness as residents build a community and their future together.

Where Then Shall We Go? premieres on CPTV on Tuesday, March 18, 2025 at 9 p.m. It will also be available to stream on this page, on Connecticut Public+, and on YouTube.

Where Then Shall We Go? will be available to stream early for Connecticut Public Members on CPTV Passport beginning March 10.