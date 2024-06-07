This Month on CPTV

On CPTV

Where ART Thou | Season 3

Sundays at 7:30 p.m. starting June 9

This season, host Ray Hardman heads back on the road, crisscrossing the state to learn more about artists and the various arts communities in Connecticut. This year, stops include the Farmington Valley, Fairfield County, Western and Northeast Connecticut, Hartford, and towns along the lower Connecticut River. You’ll meet artists like muralist and graphic designer Lindaluz Carrillo, visual poet Monica Ong, bronze sculptor Chad Fisher, handweaver Peggy Church, pastry chef Kim Hoàng Wood, and so many more. We’ll also bring you behind the scenes with our “what’s in your attic” segments exploring costumes at the Goodspeed Opera House, the Wadsworth Atheneum’s restoration studio, and other local treasures along the way.

Professor T | Season 3

Sundays at 8 p.m. starting June 16

The multiple award-winning and much-loved crime drama Professor T, starring Ben Miller, Frances de la Tour and Juliet Stevenson, is back for a third season. The Professor is in jail and must find a way to get his old life and job back. The police need his expertise to help crack some tricky and intriguing crimes.

Grantchester | Season 9

Sundays at 9 p.m. starting June 16

It’s 1961, and times are changing in Grantchester. Will seeks new challenges elsewhere while Geordie and Cathy deal with an independent Esme. With Reverend Alphy Kottaram arriving as the new vicar, will the locals accept him as one of their own?

D.I. Ray | Season 2

Sundays at 10 p.m. starting June 16

Two months after her suspension, D.I. Ray is thrust back into homicide after the fatal shooting of an innocent nurse and the head of a notorious crime family points to brewing tensions between rival crime families.

Nina | Season 1

Sundays at 11 p.m. starting June 16

Trainee nurse Nina must overcome plenty of obstacles in her private life, as a single mother, and at the hospital, as ex-wife of her own boss. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.

The Risk of Giving Birth

Mondays at 5:30 p.m. starting June 17

The Risk of Giving Birth is a locally focused three-part series examining the maternal health crisis in the U.S. The series comprises personal stories and interviews with medical professionals, politicians, and community activists to shed light on Rhode Island’s efforts to improve outcomes, the impact of structural racism on Black mothers, and the alarming rise in complications for Latina mothers.

The Great American Recipe | Season 3

Mondays at 9 p.m. starting June 17

Follow eight talented home cooks from different regions of the country as they compete weekly with their most memorable recipes. In the final week, the top three home cooks vie for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.

Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution

Tuesdays at 9 p.m. starting June 18

From the basement bars of ‘70s New York City to the peak of the global charts, along with iconic tracks and remarkable footage, discover a powerful and entertaining, revisionist history of the disco age.

Dynamic Planet

Wednesdays at 8 p.m. starting June 19

Embark on this epic three-year journey spanning all seven continents and meet the extraordinary people and animals on the front line of climate change. Reveal how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for a fast-changing future.

Hope in the Water

Wednesdays at 9 p.m. starting June 19

HOPE IN THE WATER is a new, three-part nature series coming to PBS in Summer 2024. From James Beard Award-Winning Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content, the character driven series is headlined by environmental enthusiasts Shailene Woodley, Martha Stewart and Baratunde Thurston.

My Life Is Murder

Thursdays at 8 p.m. returning June 20

Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Parks and Recreation) stars as retired cop Alexa Crowe in this contemporary Australian detective drama. Her old boss (Bernard Curry, Once Upon a Time) regularly asks for her insight on cold cases and a young police data-analyst (Ebony Vagulans) is eager for mentorship. Whether Alexa wants to or not, she can't seem to stop solving crime.

Puppy School

Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. starting June 20

This feel-good series hopes to answer the question: Can a group of puppies be trained to improve their owners' lives? Set in the stunningly beautiful grounds of Chatsworth House, one of Britain's most incredible stately homes, each episode introduces viewers to three puppies and their new owners, who are all hoping the puppy will help them with a personal issue such as anxiety or autism.

Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo

Fridays at 10 p.m.

Part comedy, part social commentary, host Jesus Trejo embarks on a journey across America meeting with six rising comedians who explore the mosaic of our nation through the lens of stand-up comedy.

POV: King Coal

Monday, June 24 at 11 p.m.

King Coal, through the personal memories of a 4th generation coal miner’s daughter, meditates on the complex history and future of the coal industry, the communities it has shaped, and the myths it has created. Filmed in Central Appalachia, where McMillion Sheldon was raised and lives, the film documents the cultural roots of coal and its waning impact over a sector of American life, while also making space for a dream of the future to emerge.

Fighting For Home: How Housing Policy Keeps Connecticut Segregated

Thursday, June 27 at 8 p.m.