This Month on CPTV
June marks the start of summer as well as the start of many new and returning shows to the TV schedule. From the popular CPTV Original arts program “Where Art Thou?” to some of the most highly anticipated “Masterpiece” series, viewers will have lots of arts, drama, mystery and mayhem to keep them entertained throughout the month. In addition, The Great American Recipe returns with new home cooks vying for “top chef”; Pride Month and Juneteenth are celebrated with programs recognizing the efforts to improve civil rights in the U.S. and the world; and educational programs on ways to protect ourselves and our planet are highlighted. It’s a month of new discoveries and fun on CPTV and CPTV Spirit. Enjoy!
On CPTV
Where ART Thou | Season 3
Sundays at 7:30 p.m. starting June 9
This season, host Ray Hardman heads back on the road, crisscrossing the state to learn more about artists and the various arts communities in Connecticut. This year, stops include the Farmington Valley, Fairfield County, Western and Northeast Connecticut, Hartford, and towns along the lower Connecticut River. You’ll meet artists like muralist and graphic designer Lindaluz Carrillo, visual poet Monica Ong, bronze sculptor Chad Fisher, handweaver Peggy Church, pastry chef Kim Hoàng Wood, and so many more. We’ll also bring you behind the scenes with our “what’s in your attic” segments exploring costumes at the Goodspeed Opera House, the Wadsworth Atheneum’s restoration studio, and other local treasures along the way.
Professor T | Season 3
Sundays at 8 p.m. starting June 16
The multiple award-winning and much-loved crime drama Professor T, starring Ben Miller, Frances de la Tour and Juliet Stevenson, is back for a third season. The Professor is in jail and must find a way to get his old life and job back. The police need his expertise to help crack some tricky and intriguing crimes.
Grantchester | Season 9
Sundays at 9 p.m. starting June 16
It’s 1961, and times are changing in Grantchester. Will seeks new challenges elsewhere while Geordie and Cathy deal with an independent Esme. With Reverend Alphy Kottaram arriving as the new vicar, will the locals accept him as one of their own?
D.I. Ray | Season 2
Sundays at 10 p.m. starting June 16
Two months after her suspension, D.I. Ray is thrust back into homicide after the fatal shooting of an innocent nurse and the head of a notorious crime family points to brewing tensions between rival crime families.
Nina | Season 1
Sundays at 11 p.m. starting June 16
Trainee nurse Nina must overcome plenty of obstacles in her private life, as a single mother, and at the hospital, as ex-wife of her own boss. From Walter Presents, in French with English subtitles.
The Risk of Giving Birth
Mondays at 5:30 p.m. starting June 17
The Risk of Giving Birth is a locally focused three-part series examining the maternal health crisis in the U.S. The series comprises personal stories and interviews with medical professionals, politicians, and community activists to shed light on Rhode Island’s efforts to improve outcomes, the impact of structural racism on Black mothers, and the alarming rise in complications for Latina mothers.
The Great American Recipe | Season 3
Mondays at 9 p.m. starting June 17
Follow eight talented home cooks from different regions of the country as they compete weekly with their most memorable recipes. In the final week, the top three home cooks vie for a chance to win The Great American Recipe.
Disco: Soundtrack of a Revolution
Tuesdays at 9 p.m. starting June 18
From the basement bars of ‘70s New York City to the peak of the global charts, along with iconic tracks and remarkable footage, discover a powerful and entertaining, revisionist history of the disco age.
Dynamic Planet
Wednesdays at 8 p.m. starting June 19
Embark on this epic three-year journey spanning all seven continents and meet the extraordinary people and animals on the front line of climate change. Reveal how science, nature, and tradition can prepare us for a fast-changing future.
Hope in the Water
Wednesdays at 9 p.m. starting June 19
HOPE IN THE WATER is a new, three-part nature series coming to PBS in Summer 2024. From James Beard Award-Winning Andrew Zimmern’s Intuitive Content, the character driven series is headlined by environmental enthusiasts Shailene Woodley, Martha Stewart and Baratunde Thurston.
My Life Is Murder
Thursdays at 8 p.m. returning June 20
Lucy Lawless (Xena: Warrior Princess, Parks and Recreation) stars as retired cop Alexa Crowe in this contemporary Australian detective drama. Her old boss (Bernard Curry, Once Upon a Time) regularly asks for her insight on cold cases and a young police data-analyst (Ebony Vagulans) is eager for mentorship. Whether Alexa wants to or not, she can't seem to stop solving crime.
Puppy School
Thursdays at 9:30 p.m. starting June 20
This feel-good series hopes to answer the question: Can a group of puppies be trained to improve their owners' lives? Set in the stunningly beautiful grounds of Chatsworth House, one of Britain's most incredible stately homes, each episode introduces viewers to three puppies and their new owners, who are all hoping the puppy will help them with a personal issue such as anxiety or autism.
Roots of Comedy with Jesus Trejo
Fridays at 10 p.m.
Part comedy, part social commentary, host Jesus Trejo embarks on a journey across America meeting with six rising comedians who explore the mosaic of our nation through the lens of stand-up comedy.
POV: King Coal
Monday, June 24 at 11 p.m.
King Coal, through the personal memories of a 4th generation coal miner’s daughter, meditates on the complex history and future of the coal industry, the communities it has shaped, and the myths it has created. Filmed in Central Appalachia, where McMillion Sheldon was raised and lives, the film documents the cultural roots of coal and its waning impact over a sector of American life, while also making space for a dream of the future to emerge.
Fighting For Home: How Housing Policy Keeps Connecticut Segregated
Thursday, June 27 at 8 p.m.
On Spirit
World War II Memories: From Omaha Beach to Vienna
Thursday, June 6 at 8 p.m.
Memories of World War II: From Omaha Beach to Vienna tells the compelling story of Joseph Gorra, who gives a first-hand account of what it was like to be part of the first wave of soldiers to land on Omaha Beach on D-Day during World War II.
Songs at the Center
Sundays at 11 p.m. starting June 16
Songs. Singers. Stories. This weekly series delves into the art and craft of the singer-songwriter. Featuring multiple Grammy Award-winners and up-and-comers that you will want to learn more about, all playing their own original compositions.
Animal Babies marathon (3 episodes back to back)
Tuesday, June 18 at 8 p.m.
Meet six baby animals from across the globe. Follow along as they experience joy and hardship, confront near-daily adversities, navigate their habitats, and overcome challenges in their first year of life.
Funny Woman
Fridays at 8 p.m. starting June 21
Blackpool beauty queen Barbara Parker decides to swap her pageant life for comedy television in 1960s London. After landing an audition, Barbara finds that being a woman and finding her voice in a largely male environment has its own challenges.
Luisa Spagnoli: Queen of Chocolate
Fridays at 10 p.m. starting June 21
What do the 1920’s, world-famous Perugina chocolate, angora rabbits and high-end tailoring have in common? One woman: Luisa Spagnoli. Teeming with entrepreneurial spirit and endowed with extraordinary modernity and creativity, she made her mark in an environment unfriendly to powerful, visionary women. From Walter Presents, in Italian with English subtitles.
Midsomer Murders | Season 22
Saturdays at 8 p.m. returning June 22
Season 22 follows Barnaby (Neil Dudgeon) and Winter (Nick Hendrix) as they investigate an urban myth becoming a murderous reality – a post-operative heart rehabilitation club whose members’ dreams of a second chance at life are cut short, a murder mystery weekend, a twisted scarecrow festival and an amateur dramatics company with deadly secrets.
Voices Over the Water
Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m.
Explore the Scottish diaspora and the ways in which they keep their heritage alive through Highland games, Tartan Day parades, ceilidhs (parties), Burns Nights, clan societies, Caledonian clubs, Scottish country dancing groups, and more. Dressed as colorful, tartan-clad warriors in what is known as Highland dress, this image of the Scotsman is instantly recognizable, often depicted in films, paintings, songs and poems. But what are the origins and the real history of the Highlands of Scotland? Why has the Highlander become the image for the whole of Scotland? And what is the appeal of the Scotsman for many Americans, whether of Scottish descent or not?
Pride Month
Outrage of Danny Sotomayor: American Stories
Monday, June 17 at 11 p.m. on CPTV
Danny Sotomayor was a man on a mission. The fiery openly gay AIDS activist, political cartoonist, and organizer took to the streets, using civil disobedience to wage war on city officials who marginalized the LGBTQ community and turned a blind eye to the AIDS crisis – all while fighting a losing battle with the disease himself. Audio-narrated descriptions are available.
Stonewall Uprising: American Experience
Thursday, June 20 at 10:30 p.m. on CPTV
In the early morning hours of June 28, 1969 police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in the Greenwich Village section of New York City. That night the street erupted into violent protests and street demonstrations that lasted for the next three days. The Stonewall riots marked a major turning point in the modern gay civil rights movement in the United States and around the world.
American Masters - Little Richard: The King and Queen of Rock and Roll
Wednesday, June 26 at 9 p.m. on CPTV Spirit
Experience the meteoric rise and enduring legacy of Little Richard. This portrait of the “King and Queen of Rock and Roll” highlights his far-reaching influence as well as his advocacy for the rights of Black artists in the music industry.
American Experience: Casa Susanna
Thursday, June 27 at 10:30 p.m. on CPTV
In the 1950s and ’60s, an underground network of transgender women and cross-dressing men found refuge at a house in the Catskills region of New York. Known as Casa Susanna, the house provided a safe place to express their true selves.
Juneteenth
Gospel Live! Presented by Henry Louis Gates, Jr.
Friday, June 14 at 8 p.m.
GOSPEL Live! Presented by Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is a concert celebration honoring the legacy of gospel music in America. As a companion to GOSPEL, hosted by Henry Louis Gates, Jr., secular and gospel artists sing their favorite gospel classics. Originally aired February 9, 2024.
Harriet Tubman: Visions of Freedom
Friday, June 14 at 9:30 p.m.
The story of Harriet Tubman, a woman who repeatedly risked her own life and freedom to liberate others from slavery. One of the greatest freedom fighters in U.S. history, Tubman was an Underground Railroad conductor, a Civil War scout, and a spy.
Juneteenth: Faith & Freedom
Monday, June 17 at 2:30 p.m.
A documentary by award-winning director, Ya'Ke Smith that invites viewers into the story of Juneteenth -- the holiday recognizing the end of legalized slavery in Texas -- through the eyes of a Black man learning about the holiday from the direct descendants of those liberated that fateful day. The story reveals the harsh realities of slavery while also offering an inspirational insight into how hope, perseverance, and faith were major factors in the resilience of those who survived slavery. The film features 2022 Nobel Prize Nominee Ms. Opal Lee, the "Grandmother of Juneteenth" who was the guest of honor at the White House ceremony which enshrined Juneteenth as a federal holiday, and other prominent voices who played key roles in keeping the observance of Juneteenth thriving before the recent national recognition.
The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song
Wednesday, June 19 at 6 a.m.
An intimate four-hour series from Henry Louis Gates, Jr., The Black Church: This Is Our Story, This Is Our Song explores the 400-year-old story of the black church in America, the changing nature of worship spaces, and the men and women who shepherded them from the pulpit, the choir loft, and church pews.
Becoming Frederick Douglass
Wednesday, June 19 at 1:30 p.m.
Discover how a man born into slavery became one of the most influential voices for democracy in American history. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Stanley Nelson explores the role Douglass played in securing the right to freedom for African Americans.
Gospel
Wednesday, June 19 at 3 p.m.
The latest history series from Henry Louis Gates, Jr. digs deep into the origin story of Black spirituality through sermon and song.
