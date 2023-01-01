Light The Beacon
Since 2015, the beacon atop the Heublein Tower on Avon Mountain has been dark. Through the efforts of the Friends Of Heublein Tower and the state of Conn., it has been restored and will be relit on May 20th during a ceremony at the Talcott Mountain Collective in Simsbury with food, drinks and music.
Part of The National Register of Historic Places, the Tower is known as an iconic landmark for many, and provides beautiful 360 degree views of Hartford and the Farmington River Valley from the top of Talcott Mountain State Park. In this video hear more about the importance of the historic landmark, the Heublein Family who owned it, and ongoing efforts for its restoration.
The Atomic Vet
Hank Bolden was one of thousands of soldiers exposed to secret nuclear weapons tests during the Cold War. He is one of only a few African Americans still alive to tell the story.
Championship Rounds
Experts say that exercise can help reduce symptoms of Parkinson's and other movement disorders. Some Connecticut residents are taking their fight to Whaling City Athletic Club in New London.
100 Jumps
On June 16, 2021 Storrs skydiver Doug Hendrix set a record for most jumps performed in a single day by one person in Connecticut. Hendrix fundraised for the event in support of the Ellington Fire Department.
JumpFest
The Salisbury Ski Jumps have been embedded in northwestern Connecticut's culture since Norwegian immigrants started teaching locals how to ski in the 1920s. In this video, we go to the 96th Annual Jumpfest to learn about this long standing tradition, and get some advice from young ski jumpers on how to brave the heights.
Adger Cowans
Adger Cowans is an 85-year-old photographer and visual artist in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He has worked with celebrated photojournalist Gordon Parks, photographed jazz greats, movie stars and Hollywood sets -- and bore witness to several eras of American history through the lens of his camera. In this video, he reflects on his life's work, the racism he faced working in a predominately white industry, and what motivates him to make art.
The Perfect Vision
Keith Haley and Sietska Morgan are both legally blind. Yet they don't let that disable their lives. Their shared passion of playing blind ice hockey on 'The Hartford Braillers' brought them together. They soon after discovered other shared interests such as cooking and a general sense of adventure. Their story is one of resiliency, spirit, and human connection.