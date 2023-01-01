Light The Beacon

Since 2015, the beacon atop the Heublein Tower on Avon Mountain has been dark. Through the efforts of the Friends Of Heublein Tower and the state of Conn., it has been restored and will be relit on May 20th during a ceremony at the Talcott Mountain Collective in Simsbury with food, drinks and music.

Part of The National Register of Historic Places, the Tower is known as an iconic landmark for many, and provides beautiful 360 degree views of Hartford and the Farmington River Valley from the top of Talcott Mountain State Park. In this video hear more about the importance of the historic landmark, the Heublein Family who owned it, and ongoing efforts for its restoration.