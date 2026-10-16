Life Goals
Sunday mornings at the Cheshire Community Pool in Bartlem Park, Cheshire, CT are filled with the sounds of family swim time on the far right of the pool. Near the center are the morning lap swimmers steadily making their way through their routines. But, the left is the reserved section where all of the action takes place beneath the surface, Barnacles Underwater Hockey. This fast-paced, non-contact sport where two teams of six players compete on the bottom of the pool. Using short sticks, fins, masks, snorkels and protective gloves, players push a 3 pound puck across the pool and try to score in the opposing team’s goal. Because players must surface to breathe, the game relies on quick substitutions, teamwork and precise passing beneath the water. The sport is governed internationally by the World Underwater Federation, which oversees global competitions and standardizes rules.
Video by Joe Amon and Mark Mirko
Standing Back Up
Reggie Stankaitis says her Parkinson’s diagnosis was “devastating”. Early in her treatment she says she was falling seven times a day in her home, and that it has been years since she has been able to get up off the ground without help. Now Reggie shares the ways Parkinson’s has changed her daily life and how she’s moving forward.
Video by Tyler Russell
Living Art
As the head conservator at The Wadsworth in Hartford, Allen Kosanovich's work preserves and restores the integrity of historical art. The minute scale of his work, sometimes performed on paintings taller than Kosanovich himself, combined with the precision it requires, is guided by a principle he says is influenced by a healthcare principle. Do no harm. "It may be a little dramatic to think of the things we work on as living objects," he says, "but I think every conservator kind of does."
Video by Mark Mirko and Ryan Caron King
The accordion caretaker of New England
For years, Paul Ramunni has been collecting every variety of accordion, and the stories that come with them. Hundreds of accordions line nearly every surface of the New England Accordion Connection and Museum Company in the historic train station in North Canaan, Connecticut. Accordions were invented around 200 years ago, and became widely adapted across the world as a way for people to play harmonic music when they couldn’t afford a piano or an organ. Ramunni had a sudden premonition in his 50s and since then has collected 700 “canisters of joy.”
Video by Ryan Caron King
Pinstriper
Kristin Haddad is a pinstriper, designer and artist in East Haddam, Connecticut. She’s owner of Killustrate It and specializes in pinstriping classic cars. She calls herself the “Lady Pinstriper.” She doesn’t remember a time when she wasn’t painting. At first Haddad shied away from her identity. But then she decided to embrace being a woman who paints cars. Painting fine lines on classic cars requires a lot of attention to detail – and patience. Every time she takes on a project, Haddad says she nearly has a panic attack. Then she tells herself: “Snap out of it!” She can’t imagine doing anything else. “I hope to paint around the world,” she said, “be paid vast sums of money, do what I love and be wild forever more!"
Video by Joe Amon
Sugar Shack
Bill and Amy Proulx started making maple syrup in 1993 with 20 sap buckets and a lasagna pan in the driveway. Today their River’s Edge Sugar House in Ashford, Connecticut, cooks up thousands of gallons with taps in over 2,000 trees.
The process of making maple syrup is relatively simple. Tap a tree and collect sap. Then boil that sap down to concentrate the sugar. “The nice thing about maple syrup is you can do this at any level,” Bill says. “You’re just gonna need bigger toys if you’re gonna make more maple syrup.”
Video by Tyler Russell
A Second Chance
Mystic Aquarium in Mystic, Connecticut, has been home to hundreds of marine animals, and a source of education and research for more than 50 years. In 1975, Mystic launched its Animal Rescue Program to help rehabilitate sick, injured and stranded animals. Go behind the scenes to see how Mystic gives these animals a second chance at life, and the clues they discover about ocean conditions.
Video by Ayannah Brown
A Form of Love
Bob Florence founded Moromi soy sauce brewery in North Stonington, CT, led by his curiosity about the methods and flavors used to make the soy sauces he experienced while working in Japan.
Video by Mark Mirko
Sacred Pipes
Since 1898, The Austin Organ Company has built and installed thousands of organs across the country. In this short documentary, meet the craftspeople who’ve helped Austin maintain its national reputation – and the next generation of organ builders keeping the practice alive.
Video by Ryan Caron King
Tiny Trains Big Tracks
The doors of Time Machine Hobby in Manchester already transport you to another age, a classic toy store of a kind that seems extinct in the internet age. But the stairs to the shop’s second floor hide another secret. Up there you will find one of the largest model train displays in New England. Thousands of feet of track run through courses inspired by the real-life railroads of New York, New Haven, and Hartford. And every other weekend local club members run their trains for the public to enjoy.
Video by Tyler Russell
Sculpting a Career
Vicente Garcia built a career from his love of clay and steel. In this mix was also the wish to share what he learned. With 40 years of experience manipulating and experimenting he found ways to elevate his art.
Video by Joe Amon
Edited by Tyler Russell
The Most Peaceful Time of Day
Milton Levin is a UConn research professor and amateur photographer who, almost every day, photographs Horsebarn Hill in Storrs, Connecticut.
Video by Mark Mirko
Sawyer
Doug Moore is a fifth-generation Sawyer who has gone from banging nails for 25 cents an hour to running the family business as a one-man operation. He says that sawdust is in his blood.
Video by Joe Amon
The Magic Within
Do you remember watching "Sesame Street"? What about "Jack's Big Music Show"? Or "Avenue Q"?
Some of the artists who serve as the talent behind the puppets on those programs got their start at the University of Connecticut's Puppet Arts program. It's the only program in the country where a student can get a degree in puppetry – and it’s marking its 60th anniversary.
Video by Ayannah Brown
Band of Boomboxes
No marching band? No problem. In 1986, the town of Willimantic found a creative solution to create a soundtrack to their Independence Day Parade. Now in its 40th year with national renown, the WILI Boombox Parade has become a symbol of unity in Eastern Connecticut.
Produced and filmed by Ryan Caron King and Mark Mirko
Edited by Ryan Caron King
Copper Hill Vaulting Team
The Copper Hill Vaulting Team gives young women the opportunity and strength to grasp the artistry and beauty of performing dance and gymnastics on the back of a trotting horse in the show arena.
Video by Joe Amon
Therapy Bees
The Huneebee Project in New Haven, Connecticut, trains teenagers to be beekeepers -- teaching skills they can take to other jobs, and providing a therapeutic setting for them to work through hardship and trauma. Watch Connecticut Public’s Mini Doc to learn more about one of the first therapeutic beekeeping programs for teens in the country.
Video by Ryan Caron King
Rites of Spring
Glimpses of spring events peek through the monochrome of winter. Melting snow floods the Connecticut River and swells through Riverside Park, yellow forsythia blooms, basketball season ends. And then it snows again. Welcome to spring in Connecticut.
Video by Mark Mirko
Guided By Touch
Amid the rack and clatter of hand looms turning spooled fibers into yards of colorful cloth, spirted voices rise over the din at the Hartford Artisans Weaving Center. Artisans with visual impairment, including those who have totally lost their sight, and people over the age of 55 practice this daunting skill of hand weaving in a community of likeminded individuals who love the craft.
Video by Ayannah Brown and Joe Amon
The Charter After the Oak
At the center of the legend of Connecticut’s Charter Oak is the Charter of 1662. Printed on animal skins, stored in a steel vault and valued at over $10 million, the storied 363-year-old document was placed on public display this year for a mere five hours after a six-month conservation effort.
Video by Mark Mirko and Tyler Russell
Winter's Breath
On a snowy winter morning, Kim and Gretchen Granbery of Leetes Island Oysters visit their oyster beds in the Thimble Islands for the final harvest of the year. Gretchen likes to joke “This is where we wash their face and brush their teeth,” while spraying, scraping and sorting oysters. Kim works beside her pulling aboard oyster-filled cages. This year, they closed their growing season on a snowy late December morning before taking time in the winter to “exhale” before work begins again in the spring.
Video by Mark Mirko
Pie Life
Making pies has been a tradition in the Harovas family for five decades.
Granny’s Pie Factory, in East Hartford, is a family-owned business that is best known for its quaint charm and fresh homemade pies. Around the holidays people throughout Connecticut travel to their shop and wait in lines to purchase their favorite pie flavors.
Tens of thousands of pies sold each season. Behind each one is a team of immigrant bakers making the pies from scratch and helping to fulfill family traditions year after year.
Sandra Lopez and Raul Rodriguez met at Granny’s in the early 2000s. Today, they are married and have children of their own. All of that was possible, they say, thanks to the Harovas family and Granny’s Pie Factory.
Video by David Wurtzel
A Place to Gather
Gather55 is a pay-what-you-can restaurant in Hartford that serves the city’s working poor with healthy, hearty meals at a reduced price or in exchange for volunteer work. To help fund this mission, Gather55 opens at night as a fine dining experience that draws in customers with monthly guest chefs from across the state. All this builds a community of people serving each other, literally and figuratively.
Video by Tyler Russell
Trail of Terror
Step into Connecticut’s legendary Trail of Terror, tucked into the woods of Wallingford for a terrifying haunt. Learn how it comes to life year after year through a dedicated team of performers and artisans who call each other family. Over the course of 30 years, founder Wayne Barneshi and his volunteers have raised an estimated $3 million for local charities. Take a behind the scenes look into their process, people, and purpose as we pull the curtain back on Trail of Terror.
Video by David Wurtzel
Out of the Odor-nary
Full of funk, a rare double-stemmed “corpse flower” is in bloom at Eastern Connecticut State University in Willimantic. This alien-looking flower unleashes an atrocious smell – a mélange of rotting fish and feces, according to Bryan Connolly, an associate professor of biology at the school. Eager observers are flocking to Willimantic to get a glimpse – and a whiff.
Video by David Wurtzel
Miss Gen From Georgia
When Geneva “Gen” Idlette was young, she worked on Jimmy Carter’s family farm in Plains, Georgia. She's now 91 years old. Miss Gen reflects on growing up in the Deep South and witnessing Carter confronting the Klu Klux Klan before he was a political leader.
Video by David Wurtzel
The American Mural Project
The American Mural Project, located in Winsted, Conn., is the world’s largest indoor collaborative mural and a tribute to American workers. It's a one-of-a-kind work of art — at five stories high, the mural is a visual history of America shown through its workers.
In this Mini Doc, Founder and Artistic Director of AMP, Ellen Griesedieck, tells the story of how the massive three-dimensional mural came to be.
From visiting a Boeing manufacturing plant to collaborating with over 15,000 people across all 50 states, through partnerships, schools, and nonprofits, the original concept has bloomed into not only a "tribute and a challenge," but also into an education and programming space for the arts.
Video by Kevin Kuhl
Metal Sam
For 21-year-old 'Metal Sam,' music is freedom. A native of Afghanistan, he and his family were in Kabul during the Taliban takeover. Forced into worry and fear, he threw away his guitar, which was seen as supportive of western culture. Now, two years later, his family has found their way to a better life in New Haven, Connecticut, where Metal Sam has re-established his true passion for playing metal guitar and expressing his art.
Video by David Wurtzel
Chelsea Cutler: A New Generation of Music
In a state where mainstream talent is difficult to be discovered, 26-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer, Chelsea Cutler, who was born and raised in Westport, Connecticut, is on her way to being a new face and representation of Connecticut and the talent that lies within. After being discovered through SoundCloud during her time at college, she is now signed with Republic Records, home to artists like Taylor Swift, The Jonas Brothers, The Weekend, Pink Floyd, and more. We talked with Chelsea about her story as an artist, her struggles with the industry and her identity, and what it was like for her to grow up in Connecticut while she takes on one of her biggest shows in New England at the nationally renowned music festival, Boston Calling.
Video by Ayannah Brown
More Than a Movie
When Michael Jungden purchased The Mansfield Drive-In over 45 years ago, it was covered in overgrown weeds and grass. Jungden and his family developed it into something meaningful. Today, his wife and two daughters operate the drive-in, carrying on his life’s passion and the tradition of outdoor communal cinema.
Video by David Wurtzel
Teen Chefs, Big Dreams
Chef Nate Bradshaw is a beloved culinary teacher at Wilbur Cross High School. About ten years ago, he started a competitive cooking team with students who stay after school to learn the nuances of culinary arts and restaurant management. Despite having little publicity and no budget to buy food and equipment for the competition, Bradshaw’s team went from placing in the top 50 to winning first place in the nation in just a few years. The students currently fund their team by catering school events and selling ice cream sandwiches in between classes. Bradshaw uses the cooking team as a launching point for them to secure scholarships and jobs in the industry. In this Mini Doc, we follow Chef Bradshaw and his students to the National ProStart Invitational, where high schools from around the country compete under pressure to create the best culinary experience in the nation.
Video by Ryan Caron King
Back To Life | The Aircraft Restoration Team
The Aircraft Restoration Team are the volunteers behind the scenes at the New England Air Museum in Windsor Locks, CT. In a joint effort to preserve and restore historical aircraft, the volunteers from all walks of life are preserving their personal stories through their shared love of aviation. While the public enjoys the finished aircraft, many are not aware of how they were brought back to life or by whom.
Video by David Wurtzel
Light The Beacon
Since 2015, the beacon atop the Heublein Tower on Avon Mountain has been dark. Through the efforts of the Friends Of Heublein Tower and the state of Conn., it has been restored and will be relit on May 20th during a ceremony at the Talcott Mountain Collective in Simsbury with food, drinks, and music.
Part of The National Register of Historic Places, the Tower is known as an iconic landmark for many and provides beautiful 360-degree views of Hartford and the Farmington River Valley from the top of Talcott Mountain State Park. In this video, hear more about the importance of the historic landmark, the Heublein Family who owned it, and ongoing efforts for its restoration.
Video by Kevin Kuhl
The Perfect Vision
Keith Haley and Sietska Morgan are both legally blind. Yet they don't let that disable their lives. Their shared passion for playing blind ice hockey on 'The Hartford Braillers' brought them together. They soon after discovered other shared interests such as cooking and a general sense of adventure. Their story is one of resiliency, spirit, and human connection.
Video by David Wurtzel and Mark Mirko
Adger Cowans
Adger Cowans is an 85-year-old photographer and visual artist in Bridgeport, Connecticut. He has worked with celebrated photojournalist Gordon Parks, photographed jazz greats, movie stars, and Hollywood sets -- and bore witness to several eras of American history through the lens of his camera. In this video, he reflects on his life's work, the racism he faced working in a predominately white industry, and what motivates him to make art.
Video by Ryan Caron King and Tyler Russell
Jumpfest
The Salisbury Ski Jumps have been embedded in northwestern Connecticut's culture since Norwegian immigrants started teaching locals how to ski in the 1920s. In this video, we go to the 96th Annual Jumpfest to learn about this long-standing tradition and get some advice from young ski jumpers on how to brave the heights.
Video by Ryan Caron King
100 Jumps
On June 16, 2021, Storrs skydiver Doug Hendrix set a record for most jumps performed in a single day by one person in Connecticut. Hendrix fundraised for the event in support of the Ellington Fire Department.
Video by David Wurtzel
Championship Rounds
Experts say that exercise can help reduce symptoms of Parkinson's and other movement disorders. Some Connecticut residents are taking their fight to Whaling City Athletic Club in New London.
Video by Ryan Caron King
The Atomic Vet
Hank Bolden was one of thousands of soldiers exposed to secret nuclear weapons tests during the Cold War. He is one of only a few African Americans still alive to tell the story.
Video by Joe Amon and Ryan Caron King