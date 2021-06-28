© 2021 Connecticut Public

Tyler Russell

Visuals Journalist

Tyler Russell is a Visuals Journalist, splitting his time between daily news photography and video content for digital and TV. He joined Connecticut Public in 2013 as an instructor in the Education Department and moved onto the Visuals Team when it was formed in 2019.

Tyler is a lifelong Connecticut resident whose interests include boardgames, ballroom dancing, Oxford Commas and irony.