Editorial Independence Policy

CT Public retains full authority over editorial content to protect our organization's best journalistic and business interests. We maintain a firewall between editorial decisions and all sources of revenue.

When we deem it necessary and appropriate, we disclose our donors and sponsors in an editor's note or within the story.

While we accept gifts, grants, and sponsorships from individuals and organizations for the general support of our activities, all of our news judgments are made independently and not based on donor support.

We accept donations to support the coverage of particular beats or broad coverage areas, but we maintain editorial control of all of the coverage.

Acceptance of financial support does not constitute implied or actual endorsement of donors or their products, services, or opinions.

We will cede no right of review or influence over editorial content internally or externally.

All of our listeners, viewers, readers and donors expect us to retain our independent editorial judgment and scrupulous adherence to journalistic standards. And so do we.



Corrections

Accuracy is key to journalism. Correcting errors promptly is vital to our credibility.

Corrections of errors will be made in audio and video archives, written transcripts and on the website.

When we publish a correction, clarification or editor’s note, our goal is to tell our listeners, viewers and readers, as clearly and quickly as possible, what was wrong, what is correct and what needs nuance.

If you want to alert editors to a needed correction please email: corrections@ctpublic.org