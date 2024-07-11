The Positive Place is an animated series inspired by real life adventures of Andrew, a young man who maneuvers through the world in a powered wheelchair.
The Positive Place - Driving Down to the Cat Café
Get to know life in a big way! Everyday adventures are just around the corner for Andrew and his friends. Join us as we set out to visit the Comforting Cat Café. Our trip will highlight challenges that some people face daily, and how to overcome them! Tim and Millie the Mouse are there to support and educate along the way.