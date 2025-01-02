© 2025 Connecticut Public

Our most listened-to podcasts, watched TV shows and top news stories of 2025

Whether you're revisiting some of your favorite programming or discovering something new, we hope you enjoy exploring some of Connecticut Public's top content of 2025.
#1 Downloaded Episode from Connecticut Public's Talk Shows
A portrait of Author and American Historian Timothy Snyder.
Historian Timothy Snyder helps us understand this current moment through the lessons of history
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, historian Timothy Snyder joins us to talk about the latest in our country, and what we can learn from history.
Michael West with his dog Ben during an interview about his experiences in Connecticut prisons for Audacious at his home in Uncasville on July 10, 2024.
Nothing goes as planned: A first-time offender’s prison story from arrest to release
On this episode of Audacious, we follow first-time, non-violent offender, Mike West, before, during, and after he spends a year incarcerated.
Multi-generation family gathering for Thanksgiving meal.
As we gather for Thanksgiving, Where We Live celebrates the social power of food
It's Thanksgiving week! This hour, Where We Live is celebrating the holiday season with a listen back to some of our favorite conversations about cooking and the social power of food.
Black and white photo portrait of African-American historian Carter Goodwin Woodson (1875-1950).
What Black History Month means in today’s political climate
This hour, a panel discusses the significance of Black History Month in the context of President Trump's rollback of diversity, equity and inclusion.
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert Kennedy Jr. appears before the Senate Finance Committee at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on September 04, 2025 in Washington, DC. The committee met to hear testimony on President Trump's 2026 health care agenda.
Local health officials scramble amid a push from RFK Jr. to ‘Make America Healthy Again’
The CDC is losing some of its best scientists. What does that mean for the health of the people of Connecticut?
#1 Downloaded Episode From Connecticut Public's Limited Series Podcasts
Illustration of an older model television set with a VHS tape slot and buttons on the bottom.
Toddler TV
In the 90s, preschoolers went nuts for “Barney & Friends." In episode one of Generation Barney, we explore how the people behind the show thought carefully about every detail.
'Generation Gilmore Girls': Oy, with the Gilmores already!
"Gilmore Girls" is still finding new fans 25 years after its debut. Hear why it resonates from actor Keiko Agena, who played Lane Kim on the show, and fan and "Ginny & Georgia" creator Sarah Lampert.
Narragansett Powwow
Chapter 5: The cultural power of a powwow
Visit powwows and explore how the cultural power of the powwow echoes across generations.
Bridgeport, Conn., Mayor Joseph P. Ganim is applauded as he speaks to reporters outside U.S. District Court in New Haven, Conn., Friday, Nov. 2, 2001. Ganim pleaded innocent to a variety of federal corruption charges for which he was indicted Wednesday. (AP Photo/Bob Child)
1: Wiretapped
In the 1990s, a young political newcomer named Joe Ganim became mayor of Bridgeport, Connecticut. At the time, he was considered a rising star in state politics. But his career took an unexpected turn, and the FBI got involved.
Adrienne Joy Burns interviewed at New Haven Museum. Unforgotten: Connecticut's Hidden History of Slavery. Still Image. Overview.
Episode 1: Slavery has deep roots in New England
There’s a deeply-rooted perception that the North was home to the “good guys,” the abolitionists. The truth is far different. Hear from people who are shedding light on this history and why it matters.


Top 5 Most Watched Connecticut Public Programs


Most Read News Stories of 2025


Top 5 Most Watched PBS Shows on CPTV


Top 5 Most Viewed YouTube Shorts

Nature vs the Spotted Lanternfly
Connecticut's frog fail
World's biggest indoor ropes course
Hidden Gems Connecticut aquarium
Immigration arrests at Stamford Courthouse

Top 5 Most Viewed Instagram Reels

Predators could soon put the spotted lanternfly on the dinner plate.
Settle this age-old New England beef... er... lobster!⁠
Authorities accuse Kimberly Sullivan of keeping her stepson captive for two decades.
Across New England, shark populations have been growing.
Plan to implement the use of body-worn cameras for corrections officers.⁠

Top 5 Most Viewed on TikTok

Predators could soon put the spotted lanternfly on the dinner plate.
CT-based immigrants being detained by ICE inspired local action.
Federal officers enacted immigration enforcement arrests within a state judicial building.
“No Kings” demonstrations taking place across Connecticut.
Graduation ceremony was missing a student taken into custody by federal immigration officials.




