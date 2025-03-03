In 2007, former Rolling Stone music editor Mark Kemp wrote that, if a little-known group from New England hadn’t broken up in 1966, “we might today be calling them—and not the Stones—the World’s Greatest Rock ‘n’ Roll Band. As it is, The Remains most certainly are America’s greatest lost band.”

Three of The Remains— lead singer/guitarist Barry Tashian, keyboardist Bill Briggs, and drummer Chip Damiani— grew up in Connecticut.

The documentary short America’s Lost Band captures The Remains’ return to Los Angeles 40 years after they last appeared there at Dodger Stadium opening for the Beatles.

It is perhaps the quintessential story of a band that came this close to the mountaintop but never quite got there—and how they dealt with not reaching their ultimate destination.

America’s Lost Band should appeal not only to fans of 1960s music but also to artists in any field who perhaps never fully realized their dreams but have still found real joy in pursuing their passion.

America’s Lost Band premieres on Monday, April 7 at 9:30 p.m. on CPTV. It will also be available to stream on this page, on Connecticut Public+, at video.cptv.org, and on YouTube.