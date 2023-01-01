Connecticut Public Plus
What is Connecticut Public +?
Connecticut Public + (Connecticut Public Plus) delivers highly trusted PBS and NPR programming as well as award-winning local news, stories and entertainment that cover the issues and ideas most relevant to the residents of Connecticut, and beyond.
Here's what you'll find in the app:
- • Livestream Connecticut Public Radio (WNPR): listen anywhere to catch up on what's going on in Connecticut, the region, and the world
- • Livestream Connecticut Public Television (CPTV): watch PBS favorites, kids shows, and local originals if you're in Connecticut
- • Livestream the new Connecticut Public Plus channel: watch originals and archive shows from anywhere
- • Explore original productions from documentaries, to arts-and-culture series, to food and cooking shows
- • Listen to our local radio talk shows, including Where We Live with host Catherine Shen, The Colin McEnroe Show, Disrupted with Khalilah Brown-Dean, Audacious with Chion Wolf, Seasoned with hosts Chef Plum, and The Wheelhouse with host Frankie Graziano.
- • Feeling nostalgic? You can enjoy favorites from our archives - original shows and documentaries produced up to 60 years ago.
You can preview Connecticut Public + here.