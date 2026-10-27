Where We Live
Mon. | Tue. | Thu. | 9:00 AM & 8:00 PM, also available as a podcast
Where We Live is a place to hear fascinating, informed, in-depth conversations and stories beyond news headlines. We start local, but we take time to explore domestic and international issues and consider how they impact us here at home.
Ways To Subscribe
All Things Bookish!
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Where We Read is the destination for die-hard book lovers and the literary curious to hear author interviews from across Connecticut Public’s shows. Find out what we’re reading, what we can’t wait to read next, and to learn more about local and national bookish news.
Latest Episodes
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The majority of Americans support inclusive content in museums, regardless of their political affiliations. That’s According to the 2026 Annual Survey of Museum-Goers. This hour, we’re talking about what patrons want from their museum experience and how financial strain impacts the programming museums can offer.
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The sexual assault cases making headlines at Cornell and other universities have raised questions about how colleges respond when students report violence. This hour, we talk with experts about the realities of the Title IX process, the challenges campus advocates face, and what survivors need from their schools.
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It’s a nearly-unknown chapter in U.S. history. We explore Native American slavery — and how families, separated for centuries, found their way back to each other.
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Heating oil costs are expected to rise significantly this winter, adding another financial burden for Connecticut residents already struggling with the rising cost of living. We look at what's driving the increase, what lawmakers are doing to help, and how families and organizations are preparing for a costly winter.
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The seasons are changing, and we’re thinking about how winter affects our mood. We’re looking at preventing the winter blues and how we might embrace the joys of winter.
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It’s election week, and we’re exploring what it really means to be a citizen. Eric Liu, co-founder of Citizen University and author of “Live Like a Citizen,” shares how we can use our power and build stronger communities.
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Election Day is here! We check in with reporters at polling places across the state, break down the races that could have the biggest impact in Connecticut and across the country, and examine how officials are working to keep elections secure.
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U.S. Senator Chris Murphy is recovering after suffering a stroke over the weekend. We bring you updates on his condition and talk with doctors about the warning signs of a stroke, why more younger adults are experiencing them, and what life can look like after a stroke.
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This hour, we sit down with host of Connecticut Public's new podcast: "Generation: Baby-Sitter's Club," Daniela Doncel. We dig into why the graphic novel adaptations of the series are finding a whole new audience.
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History has a way of hiding in plain sight. This hour, we join Connecticut students digging into their school’s past, explore archaeological discoveries beneath the backyard of an East Haddam cafe, and meet the artist and cafe owner turning those discoveries into a mural that celebrates generations of local stories.