Adults are fighting tooth and nail against going to the dentist: Here's why

The number of adults seeking regular dental care, like cleanings and X-rays, is on the decline.

Going to the dentist is probably not your favorite activity, but it's an important part of maintaining overall health.

So why are so many people avoiding the dentist? There are several reasons, but one of the biggest is fear.

Today, we talk with dental professionals about what the industry is doing to lessen anxiety and make better oral care more accessible for all.

Looking for a way to pinpoint your fears and start a conversation with your dentist? Check out the Dental Fears patient form here.

