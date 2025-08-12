© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live

Adults are fighting tooth and nail against going to the dentist: Here's why

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published August 12, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
An American crocodile with its mouth open in Everglades National Park, Florida.
Troy Harrison
/
Moment RF / Getty Images
An American crocodile with its mouth open in Everglades National Park, Florida.

The number of adults seeking regular dental care, like cleanings and X-rays, is on the decline.

Going to the dentist is probably not your favorite activity, but it's an important part of maintaining overall health.

So why are so many people avoiding the dentist? There are several reasons, but one of the biggest is fear.

Today, we talk with dental professionals about what the industry is doing to lessen anxiety and make better oral care more accessible for all.

Looking for a way to pinpoint your fears and start a conversation with your dentist? Check out the Dental Fears patient form here.

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
