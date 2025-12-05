A Hartford arts organization is bringing a Caribbean Christmas tradition stateside

For stateside Puerto Ricans, it never quite feels like Christmas without the island’s parrandas. That’s why a local arts organization is trying to foster that culture here in Hartford.

Real Art Ways teamed up with New York-based Latin jazz band Papo Vázquez and the Mighty Pirates Troubadours to bring the traditional sounds of Noche Buena and beyond on the island to Connecticut.

Bandleader Vázquez described the parrandas of his childhood in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico with a laugh.

“The parranda traditionally is, let's say, ‘We're going to come to your house this year,’ so you get ready. ‘We're going to be in your house between the 23rd, 25th of December,’” he said.

Usually in Puerto Rico, the parranda is at night.

“So you don't know exactly when everybody's going to show up. But you already are ready with the food and drink and stuff,” Vázquez said. “So in the middle of the night — you already went to sleep — all of a sudden, you hear rustling outside your window.”

“When you look out, all your family members and friends are out there,” he said. “All of a sudden, they start caroling, and then, you have a big party.”

After some eating, drinking and merriment, the performers then pick up and do it at the next house. Rinse and repeat.

Vázquez approached Real Art Ways with a pitch for a parranda, and executive director Will K. Wilkins said it was kind of a no-brainer. Vázquez has shared the stage with many of the greats over the years — from Tito Puente and Willie Colón to Hector La Voe.

Wilkins has known Vázquez for over two decades, and his organization has showcased many Puerto Rican artists over the years.

Shameka Wilson / Provided by Real Art Ways The audience at Real Art Ways’ parranda sings along and plays instruments to traditional Christmas carols from the Caribbean December 7th 2024.

They just had to figure out how to make their parranda as interactive as the ones in Puerto Rico.

“If you bring an instrument, you get in free,” Wilkins said. “So people bring all kinds of percussion instruments, you know, tambourines and claves. People might bring cuatros, and people show up with horns of all different kinds.”

The annual event begins with Latin jazz and a more formal concert. The musicians stay in one location, as opposed to the kind of caroling-meets-caravan found on the island. But then…

“At the end, when we start playing the traditional parranda music, the audience, they all know the songs, and they sing along,” Vázquez said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

This year’s parranda is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at Black Eyed Sally’s in downtown Hartford.