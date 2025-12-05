© 2025 Connecticut Public

A Hartford arts organization is bringing a Caribbean Christmas tradition stateside

Connecticut Public Radio | By Rachel Iacovone
Published December 5, 2025 at 2:17 PM EST
Papo Vázquez with his band Papo Vázquez and the Mighty Pirates Troubadours performing at a parranda hosted by Real Art Ways December 7th 2024.
Shameka Wilson
/
Provided by Real Art Ways
For stateside Puerto Ricans, it never quite feels like Christmas without the island’s parrandas. That’s why a local arts organization is trying to foster that culture here in Hartford.

Real Art Ways teamed up with New York-based Latin jazz band Papo Vázquez and the Mighty Pirates Troubadours to bring the traditional sounds of Noche Buena and beyond on the island to Connecticut.

Bandleader Vázquez described the parrandas of his childhood in Vega Baja, Puerto Rico with a laugh.

“The parranda traditionally is, let's say, ‘We're going to come to your house this year,’ so you get ready. ‘We're going to be in your house between the 23rd, 25th of December,’” he said.

Usually in Puerto Rico, the parranda is at night.

“So you don't know exactly when everybody's going to show up. But you already are ready with the food and drink and stuff,” Vázquez said. “So in the middle of the night — you already went to sleep — all of a sudden, you hear rustling outside your window.”

“When you look out, all your family members and friends are out there,” he said. “All of a sudden, they start caroling, and then, you have a big party.”

After some eating, drinking and merriment, the performers then pick up and do it at the next house. Rinse and repeat.

Vázquez approached Real Art Ways with a pitch for a parranda, and executive director Will K. Wilkins said it was kind of a no-brainer. Vázquez has shared the stage with many of the greats over the years — from Tito Puente and Willie Colón to Hector La Voe.

Wilkins has known Vázquez for over two decades, and his organization has showcased many Puerto Rican artists over the years.

The audience at Real Art Ways’ Parranda sings along and plays instruments to traditional Christmas carols from the Caribbean December 7th 2024.
Shameka Wilson
/
Provided by Real Art Ways
They just had to figure out how to make their parranda as interactive as the ones in Puerto Rico.

“If you bring an instrument, you get in free,” Wilkins said. “So people bring all kinds of percussion instruments, you know, tambourines and claves. People might bring cuatros, and people show up with horns of all different kinds.”

The annual event begins with Latin jazz and a more formal concert. The musicians stay in one location, as opposed to the kind of caroling-meets-caravan found on the island. But then…

“At the end, when we start playing the traditional parranda music, the audience, they all know the songs, and they sing along,” Vázquez said. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

This year’s parranda is at 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 6 at Black Eyed Sally’s in downtown Hartford.
Rachel Iacovone
Rachel Iacovone (ee-AH-koh-VOAN-ay) is a proud puertorriqueña, who joined Connecticut Public to report on her community in the Constitution State. Her work is in collaboration with Somos CT, a Connecticut Public initiative to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities, and with GFR in Puerto Rico.
See stories by Rachel Iacovone

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

