Board of Trustees
Connecticut Public Broadcasting Inc. (CPBI) owns multiple unique community-based licenses, with a Board of Trustees serving as fiduciaries and stewards of this non-profit, public media institution. Trustees serve terms of three years. Elections are held each year at CPBI's June board meeting.
OFFICERS
Catalina Samper-Horak, Chair
Catalina Samper-Horak is a highly experienced non-profit executive, community leader and social sector entrepreneur. A seasoned collaborator across sectors, she was the founder and first executive director of Building One Community (B1C) based in Stamford, Connecticut. B1C launched as Neighbors Link Stamford and was established to address the needs of low-income immigrants. After stepping down from B1C, she served as interim CEO of 4-CT, an organization created to address the needs of CT’s most vulnerable residents disproportionately affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. She also serves on the board of the Norwalk Community College Foundation.
Born and raised in Colombia, Samper-Horak has lived and worked in Brazil, Colombia, Mexico, Switzerland and the USA, bringing a robust portfolio of experience working in the non-profit sector across countries. Samper-Horak holds an M.S. in Genetics and Plant Breeding from Michigan State University, East Lansing, MI; an M.A. in Non-Profit Management from The New School, New York, NY; and a BS in Biology from Universidad de Los Andes, Bogota, Colombia.
Lauren Komrosky, President & CEO
Lauren Komrosky is President and Chief Executive Officer of Connecticut Public, Connecticut's statewide public media organization.
A senior executive with more than 23 years of experience spanning media, digital strategy, audience growth, and fundraising, Lauren has spent the past 11 years helping shape Connecticut Public's growth, innovation, and long-term sustainability. Prior to her appointment as CEO, she served as Chief Digital Officer, overseeing the organization's Digital, Membership, and Marketing divisions and leading enterprise efforts in audience development, revenue growth, content distribution, business intelligence, and digital transformation.
Throughout her tenure, Lauren has played a key role in expanding Connecticut Public's reach and impact, strengthening membership and philanthropic support, modernizing digital infrastructure, and advancing data-informed decision-making across the organization. She is recognized for her collaborative leadership style, commitment to innovation, and ability to bring people together around a shared vision during periods of significant change in the media landscape.
Before joining Connecticut Public in 2015, Lauren held leadership roles in marketing, digital strategy, and client services at global advertising agencies including DRAFT/FCB and Ogilvy & Mather, and later specialized in performance-based digital marketing at BusinessOnline.
Lauren holds a Bachelor of Arts in Communication from Villanova University and has served in leadership and advisory roles across the public media system, including the PBS Executive Leadership Program, the PBS Digital Media Advisory Council, and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting's Digital Infrastructure Advisory Group.
A Connecticut native, she lives in West Hartford with her husband, Mike, their daughters, Evelyn and Mabel, and their golden retriever, Georgia.
Antoine Lewis, Vice Chair
Antoine Lewis is an experienced and accomplished broadcaster with expertise in news, sports, and entertainment. Recently, Lewis built ESPN’s First Take into the #1 morning sports show for 11 consecutive years, consistently generating record-breaking ratings month-over-month. At ESPN he served as Vice President, Studio Production and Coordinating Producer. In addition, he had significant experience building an Asian presence for ESPN’s show brands. Prior to ESPN, Antoine had leadership and executive producer roles in news in Denver, Indianapolis, Cleveland and Chicago.
He is a member of the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and the National Association for Multi-ethnicity in Communications. He has also served as a guest lecturer at Northwestern University.
Lewis holds a Master of Science in Journalism and a Bachelor of Science in Journalism & Economics from Northwestern University in Evanston, IL.
Constance K. Weaver, Secretary
Connie Weaver is an experienced corporate and nonprofit board leader and former Fortune 100 Chief Marketing Officer whose career spans financial services, technology, telecommunications, media, and mission-driven organizations.
Most recently, she served as Chief Marketing Officer at Equitable Holdings (NYSE: EQH), where she led the company's brand transformation and the integration of marketing, digital, and client experience functions. Prior to Equitable, she held senior executive leadership positions at TIAA, AT&T, The Hartford, BearingPoint, Microsoft, MCI, and McGraw-Hill.
Today, Connie focuses on board leadership, strategic advisory roles, and mentoring emerging organizations. She serves on the Board of Connecticut Public and is Chair-Elect of the National Council on Aging (NCOA). She also serves on the boards of Make-A-Wish America, the National Endowment for Financial Education (NEFE), and Berto Acquisition Corp. I and II, and is a member of the Advisory Board of Olos Impact LLC.
Throughout her career, Connie has been recognized for helping organizations navigate transformation, strengthen stakeholder engagement, build trusted brands, and create long-term value. She is passionate about advancing healthy aging, financial well-being, education, and youth development. Her commitment to public media reflects her belief in the essential role trusted journalism, lifelong learning, and community storytelling play in fostering an informed, engaged, and connected society.
Meg Sakellarides, Treasurer
Meg Sakellarides, Chief Financial Officer of Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc, the parent company of Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and WNPR/Connecticut Public Radio has over thirty-two years of financial management and business experience, specifically with for-profit financial services organizations and non-profit broadcasting and educational institutions. A 1986 magna cum laude graduate of the University of Connecticut with a B.S. degree in Accounting, Ms. Sakellarides is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of Connecticut and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).
Ms. Sakellarides spent seven years as a manager with the Big 4 accounting and consulting firm of Deloitte, specializing in audit services for corporate, banking, and not-for-profit clients. Clients included Emhart Corporation, TD Bank, and the City of Hartford. After her tenure at Deloitte, Ms. Sakellarides spent five years at CIGNA Corporation, an international healthcare insurance company, where she was responsible for human resource development and training for the Financial Executive Development Program (FEDP) for accountants and actuaries. In addition, her financial responsibilities at CIGNA included leading and managing the customer service and financial operations of their Reinsurance Division. The FEDP at CIGNA is one of the country’s most prestigious financial and executive leadership programs and Ms. Sakellarides participated in that executive development program throughout her career at CIGNA.
Ms. Sakellarides has been with Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. for twenty-three years as its Chief Financial Officer and is responsible for all financial, administrative, legal and compliance matters for the Company. Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is a $20 million operation with three television stations, five radio stations, and has a wholly-owned for-profit subsidiary. While at Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., Ms. Sakellarides was selected from hundreds of applicants to participate in PBS’ inaugural class for its Diversity Training Program, a year-long executive development program held at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.
Ms. Sakellarides is very active in the Hartford community and has been a Board member of several non-profit organizations, including the Connecticut Women’s Council, the Learning Corridor, Inc., and formerly the Girl Scouts of Connecticut. Ms. Sakellarides is active in the local arts community, recreational sports, and religious ministry, and currently resides in East Haddam, Connecticut with her husband, Scott Mokoski. Ms. Sakellarides and Mr. Mokoski have two adult children.
Radha Radhakrishnan, Assistant Treasurer
Radha Radhakrishnan retired as a President and COO from one of Hartford Financial Services Group companies. For nearly three decades, he held various management positions in actuarial, corporate planning, commercial, specialty and reinsurance departments. Prior to joining The Hartford, he was an Assistant Professor with the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, Georgia.
Radhakrishnan came to USA in 1969 from India in pursuit of graduate studies. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras, India and his Master of Science degree, specializing in Operations Research and Management Science, from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia.
Over the years, he has served on number of non-profit boards —Connecticut Council for Interreligious Understanding (CCIU), Covenant to Care for Children (CCC), Leadership Greater Hartford (LGH), Connecticut Valley Hindu Temple Society (CVHTS). He served as chairman for the United Way-The Hartford Group and also served as chairman of Connecticut Public advisory board. Radhakrishnan lives in Simsbury and enjoys classical music, travel, and Bridge tournaments.
Emily Caswell, Assistant Secretary
Emily Caswell is the Administrative Services Manager and Board Liaison at Connecticut Public, a position she assumed in 2023. Emily has built a diverse background in media, marketing, and communications through positions with organizations throughout New England. Prior to her current position at Connecticut Public, she held several roles at the organization spanning communications, digital operations, and audience engagement. A Connecticut native, Emily holds a Bachelor of Arts in English with a concentration in Writing from Central Connecticut State University and a Master of Arts in Integrated Marketing Communication from Marist College.
BOARD MEMBERS
David Addams, Esq.
With a focus on diversity and inclusion, David Addams brings decades of nonprofit and philanthropic leadership to the board. As Senior Affiliate at ZAP Consults, Addams provides management consulting services including human and financial resource development, fundraising, strategic planning, events management, communication services, and governance training. Prior to this, he served as Executive Director of the William Caspar Graustein Memorial Fund, where he advanced equity in education and social justice in Connecticut. Addams has held senior executive roles at the New York Urban League, the American Civil Liberties Union, and the Oliver Scholars Program to name a few. Addams continues to serve on the board of the ACLU of Connecticut and concludes his term on the board of the Connecticut Council for Philanthropy in June of 2025.
Kenneth R. Alleyne, M.D.
Kenneth Alleyne is a sports medicine orthopedic surgeon practicing in Connecticut and Manhattan. He is the co-founder of Zing Health, a Medicare Advantage plan, and HartHaven Partners, a health care investment firm. He is a member of the board of the UConn Health Center, Connecticut Public Television and Radio, and Louis Armstrong Education Foundation and Student Achievement Through Opportunity. He served on the Community Committee of the state’s Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group.
He formerly served as a board member at Community Health Services, a federally qualified health center in Hartford. He is a graduate of Williams College and the Wake Forest University School of Medicine and completed a fellowship in sports medicine at Yale University.
Thomas O. Barnes
Mr. Barnes has served as a director of New England Bank Shares, Inc. as well as Valley Bank. Mr. Barnes' qualifications to be a member of our Board of Directors include his experience in the fields of distribution, manufacturing, finance and governance with numerous organizations throughout his career, including the Company's distribution business.
In addition, Mr. Barnes has owned and managed several businesses and has experience in the commercial lending field. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Company for over 30 years and has served as chairman, trustee or director for over 20 non-profit organizations.
Mitra Best
Mitra currently serves as PwC’s Technology Impact Officer, leading a business unit she founded to develop a suite of technologies addressing key elements of PwC’s ESG agenda.
Mitra also leads the Women-in-Tech ERG which she founded and grew to a thriving community and serves as a champion for diversity in technology.
Prior to joining PwC, Mitra founded two startups and led them profitably, with successful exits. Mitra holds dual bachelor’s degrees from UCLA in Computer Science and Linguistics, as well as graduate certificates from MIT Sloan, UCLA Anderson School of Management and Stanford University.
She serves as Board Director for the UCLA Luskin Center for Innovation, Creative Visions, Girls with Impact, and is a Founding Partner of StartUp UCLA. Mitra was appointed by the Los Angeles Mayor to serve on the Mayor’s Council on Innovation and by the Governor of Colorado to serve on the Colorado Innovation Network.
Mitra is fluent in English, French, Farsi and Spanish and enjoys leading and serving multinational organizations.
John R. Burbank
John Burbank has served in the role of president with broad global experience in consumer marketing, media, and retail. He is responsible for creating billions of dollars in shareholder value through digital innovation and big data/analytics.
He has led joint product and data partnerships across industry leaders such as Nielsen, P&G, AT&T, Time Warner, Walmart, Amazon, Facebook, Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent. He has shown repeated success in building new consumer data businesses while balancing privacy and regulatory constraints.
Mr. Burbank is an experienced Fortune 250, public‐company director (NYSE:Entergy), investor and advisor to more than 30 startups, and developer of 10+ patented approaches to data collection and analytics.
Gregory B. Butler
Gregory B. Butler is Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Eversource Energy. He is responsible for Legal, Corporate Governance, Federal Government Affairs, Internal Audit and Security, and Energy Supply.
Greg serves as a member of the Board of Directors of numerous Eversource subsidiaries as well as the Eversource Energy Foundation. In addition to serving on the board of the Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network, he serves on the Boards of Hartford Health Care, Connecticut Business Industry Association, Connecticut Economic Resource Center, Inc. (AdvanceCT), Hartford Stage and Metro Hartford Alliance. He is a member of the Energy Bar Association and is a senior member of The American Leadership Forum. He was also a member of the Transition Teams for Governors’-elect Ned Lamont and Dannel P. Malloy and has played roles in numerous political campaigns at state, local and national levels.
A native of Cazenovia, New York, Greg earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the State University of New York at Stony Brook in 1980 and a doctor of jurisprudence degree from the Albany Law School of Union University in 1988. He is admitted to the practice of law in New York and to the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.
Melissa Fensterstock
Melissa Fensterstock. Melissa is a Company Building Advisor at the Material Impact Fund, a deep technology venture capital firm.
She previously served as Co-Founder, CEO and Board Member of Landsdowne Labs in Fairfield, CT.
Melissa has held a number of positions in health technology companies including Stryker Orthopedics, Reed Elsevier and Immune Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: IMNP).
She serves as an executive in residence at Yale University in New Haven, CT; Columbia University in New York City, NY; Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD; and Climate Haven in New Haven, CT.
She is a member of the Milken Institute’s Young Leaders Circle. She serves as an advisor to a number of organizations including Johns Hopkins University School of Arts and Sciences, St Johns College of Cambridge University and Digitalis Commons.
She holds an M.B.A. from the Harvard Business School in Boston, MA; an M.Phil in Bioscience Enterprise from the University of Cambridge: St. Johns College in Cambridge, UK; and a B.A. in Neuroscience from Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore, MD.
Melissa enjoys snowshoeing, traveling, blind wine tasting and culinary journalism.
Jennifer Gerarda Brown
Jennifer Brown received her A.B. from Bryn Mawr College in 1982 and her J.D. from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1985. In 1985-86, Brown served as a law clerk for the Hon. Harold A. Baker, U.S. District Court (C.D. Ill.). She practiced law in litigation at Winston & Strawn in Chicago before entering legal academe as a Bigelow Fellow at the University of Chicago.
From 1990-1994, she was an assistant and then associate professor of law at Emory Law School. She joined the Quinnipiac Faculty in 1994 and became a Full Professor in 1996. From 1997 until 2013, Brown also served as Director of Quinnipiac’s Center on Dispute Resolution. In 2013, she was appointed Dean of the Quinnipiac University School of Law, and during the 2019-2020 academic year, served as the Interim Executive Vice President and Provost of Quinnipiac University.
Over the years, she has taught as a visitor in the law schools at the University of Illinois, Georgetown, and Harvard. For several years she served as a visiting lecturer and senior research scholar at Yale Law School. Her areas of expertise include alternative dispute resolution, LGBT legal issues, and lawyers' professional responsibility.
Stephen Henn, Esq.
Stephen K. Henn is an accomplished executive and entrepreneur with more than 25 years of experience in technology, legal, and professional service industries. He is currently Managing Director of Artificial Intelligence Services at DLA Piper LLP and teaches courses in business and ethics at Sacred Heart University. A seasoned CEO and advisor, Henn has led multiple technology companies focused on AI, data analytics, cybersecurity, and legal technology. He is a member of the Herscher Institute for the Study of Ethics focusing on ethical AI and serves on advisory boards focused on AI, legal tech, and corporate governance. He holds a J.D. in Corporate Law from the University of Connecticut and a B.A. in Economics from the University of Chicago and is the author of Business Ethics: A Case Study Approach.
Jeffrey S. Hoffman
Jeffrey S. Hoffman is Co-Chairman of the Hoffman Auto Group. Mr. Hoffman is involved in numerous professional associations and sits on the Boards of several Greater Hartford organizations, including The Bushnell, Hartford Stage Company, Mandell Jewish Community Center, MetroHartford Alliance, Goodwin College and University of Hartford. He is a major supporter of the arts, education and medical organizations in the Greater Hartford Community.
Aedhmar Hynes
Aedhmar Hynes is a leader in the communications and marketing industry. She has ranked among the top 50 most powerful global communications professionals and in 2019 was inducted into PRWeek’s Hall of Fame. Most recently, she was the Chief Executive Officer of Text100 one of the world’s largest, digital communications agencies with 22 offices and over 600 consultants across Europe, North America and Asia. Her specialization has been in the technology industry and her consulting work included clients such as Adobe, Cisco, Harmon, IBM, Lenovo and Xerox. Aedhmar has worked in the communications and marketing industry for more than three decades, leading and supporting many of the world’s most important brands through digital transformation and technology disruption.
In addition, Aedhmar is an experienced public Board Director. She is currently the Senior Non-Executive Director of The IP Group plc IPO.L (LSE) and has served as a Director of Rosetta Stone Inc. RST (NYSE) and Tupperware TUP (NYSE).
She is the immediate Past-Chairman of the Board of Trustees and the current Chair of Nominations & Governance Committee of The Page Society, the preeminent industry body for Chief Communications Officers of Fortune 500 companies. She is a member of the Advisory Council of the MIT Media Lab and a Board Director of TechnoServe. In 2019 Aedhmar was inducted into the PRWeek Hall of Fame. Her most recent awards include The 2019 Humanitarian Award from Concern Worldwide, being named the 2018 Global Communications Professional of the Year and receiving The NUI Galway Alumni Award for Business and Commerce. Prior to this she received The Center Plank Mentoring Award, The Page Distinguished Service Award and The Global Technology Award for Communications. She is a 2008 Henry Crown Fellow of The Aspen Institute, a member of The Aspen Global Leadership Network and a member of The International Women’s Forum.
Yvette Meléndez
Yvette Meléndez is president of YMR Consulting, a management consulting organization. She is a former healthcare policy executive, with over 30 years of experience public policy and has led large government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations.
Meléndez retired in 2017 as Interim President of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, where she also chaired its Board of Trustees. Ms. Meléndez is the former Vice President, of Government Relations and Strategic Community Alliances for Hartford HealthCare. Ms. Melendez’ experience includes a diverse background in administration, public policy focusing on human services, public health, and education as well as extensive leadership involvement in the nonprofit and philanthropic community.
In addition to serving on the board of Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network, Ms. Melendez has diverse corporate and nonprofit board experience including the Boards of The Mitre Corporation, the Connecticut Health Foundation, Hartford HealthCare, Hartford Region, and the UConn/Hartford Board of Advocates. She served as Vice Chair of the CT Board of Regents for Higher Education, and served on the boards of the Wadsworth Atheneum, the World YWCA and the Metro Hartford Alliance, among others.
A native New Yorker, Yvette received a B.A. in History from Brooklyn College, and an M.A. in Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
George Norfleet
George Norfleet is the Executive Director of the State of Connecticut’s Office of Film, Television and Digital Media. He began his professional career in advertising before moving into commercial and then feature film production. He has worked on films and television shows helmed by many of Hollywood's top directors and producers, consulted on tax, finance and production structures for film and television productions and spoken on tax incentives at Cineposiums, seminars and film industry conferences across the United States.
As the Executive Director of Connecticut’s Office of Film, Television & Digital Media, George oversees all of the office's programs and operations and focuses the state's resources on marketing Connecticut as a prime destination for film, television, entertainment and digital media companies to conduct production operations or to establish a locus in the state from which to do business.
George serves on several boards including the Council of Motion Picture and Television Unions, the Association of Film Commissioners International, the Council of State Government’s Eastern Trade Council, and the Connecticut Economic Development Association.
Elicia Pegues Spearman, Esq.
Elicia Pegues Spearman is the Chief Executive Officer of Girl Scouts of Connecticut and brings more than 20 years of leadership experience in private, federal, and state organizations across manufacturing, defense, healthcare, and higher education. Prior to this role, she held a dual C-suite position as General Counsel and Vice President of Human Resources at Quinnipiac University, where she worked closely with the Board of Trustees. Spearman served in General Counsel and head of Human Resources roles leading high-impact initiatives in labor relations, change management, compliance, and diversity. She has managed large-scale teams and multimillion-dollar budgets at major companies like Aetna/CVS, Hubbell Incorporated, and General Dynamics Electric Boat. A recognized leader, she has received national and regional honors such as the 2022 Girl Scout's Championing Girl Ambition Badge and the 2021 GC Impact Award from the Connecticut Law Tribune. Spearman has a Chief Human Resources Officer certification from the National Academy of Human Resources (NAHR) and is a frequent speaker and executive coach on leadership, innovation, and strategy.
Michael P. Price
Michael P. Price has served as Chairman of the Connecticut Commission on the Arts and its successor, the State of Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development's Culture and Tourism Advisory Committee since 1992 under both Democratic and Republican Governors. He is the longest serving artistic director of a professional theatre in the United States. As the Executive Director of Goodspeed Musicals since 1968, he has produced more than 235 musicals, including 75 world premieres and transferred 19 productions to Broadway, including the world premieres of Shenandoah, Man of La Mancha and Annie. His productions have won 13 Tony Awards and 33 nominations.
He has also accepted two special Tony Awards on Goodspeed's behalf. In 2019, he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. Price is married to Jo-Ann Nevas Price. They have two children, Daniel and Rebecca.
Michelle Riordan-Nold
Michelle Riordan-Nold is the Executive Director of the Connecticut Data Collaborative (CTData), a nonprofit that empowers data-informed decision-making across the state. Through her leadership, CTData improves data access, boosts data literacy for individuals and organizations, and promotes equity. Riordan-Nold has grown the organization from $300k in revenue to over $2 million by 2025. Prior to her current position, Riordan-Nold worked as Healthcare Analyst for the Connecticut Hospital Association, as Associate Analyst for the Connecticut Legislature, and as Senior Research Analyst for the Connecticut Economic Resource Center. Riordan-Nold serves as Treasurer on the Association of Public Data Users (APDU) board and is a past board member of the Connecticut Center for Nursing Workforce. Riordan-Nold is a graduate of Boston College and received a Master’s in Public Policy from the Harris School of Public Policy at the University of Chicago. Riordan-Nold is a frequent speaker on topics related to data equity, civic tech, and public engagement and is recognized as a leader in advancing open data efforts in Connecticut.
Marie Rocha
Marie Rocha is a start-up mentor and investor in companies like Valisure, CareerKarma, Strōma, Liquid Death, and AG1. After founding Realist Ventures, Rocha launched Realist Lab in 2023, an accelerator supporting non-technical entrepreneurs. She recently founded CT Tech Week to celebrate CT’s entrepreneurship and culture. With over 20 years of experience in software engineering, entrepreneurship, and venture investing, Rocha has founded multiple businesses, including a sustainable e-commerce store and IMAK software, which provides software solutions for small businesses and nonprofits. A member of Global Women in VC, she has also served on several boards, including the Boys & Girls Club of Greenwich, Fairfield County Community Foundation, Greenwich Academy, VestHer, and CT Next.
Eugene Salorio
Eugene Salorio is Professor in Residence at the University of Connecticut School of Business where he teaches courses in business strategy and international business in both the MBA and undergraduate programs. His research and publications have principally been in the areas of international trade, foreign direct investment, and corporate political behavior. He has received both the undergraduate and MBA teaching awards from the School of Business as well as the school’s service award. Professor Salorio’s activities at UConn include two terms as vice president of the UConn AAUP chapter and separately the contract bargaining committee on two occasions, University Senate Diversity Committee, Provost’s Strategic Diversity and Inclusion Plan, and the School of Business Strategic Planning Committee.
Professor Salorio was on the faculty at Baruch College/City University of New York and Georgetown University prior to joining UConn in 2001. He has a D.B.A. In International Business from Harvard University, a M.B.A. in Finance and an M.S. in Business Policy from Columbia University, and a B.A. in Medieval History from Wesleyan University.
Professor Salorio began his professional career as a copyboy at The New York Times, where his byline appeared in over 20 stories in the Sunday Business and Financial News section. He later served as a U.S. Foreign Service Office in Brazil and Washington, D.C., and subsequently as Treasurer of the Pan American Seafood Corporation, a medium size multinational with operations in Chile, Ecuador, Panama, and El Salvador.
Professor Salorio has been engaged in multiple local community groups and activities, particularly those involving one or another of his children. His most important service was as a Commissioner on the CT State Latino and Puerto Rican Affairs Committee (LPRAC), including several years as treasurer.
Joel Vengco
Joel is the Senior Vice President of ITS and Chief Information and Digital Officer (CIDO)
At Hartford HealthCare where he leads all technology operations and services, enterprise applications, data and analytics and digital transformation across Connecticut's largest health system. He has more than 20 years of healthcare technology, informatics and innovation experience and is focused on harnessing the power of data and digital to transform care delivery to be more a personalized and orchestrated experience for patients.
Prior to Hartford HealthCare, Joel was the SVP and CIDO at Baystate Health where he led several innovative partnership and technology initiatives with significant finance growth and returns.
Prior to Baystate Health, Mr. Vengco was Vice President and General Manager at GE Healthcare, where he led a$1.5 billion eHealth business and developed a population health platform eventually leading to a joint venture between GE and Microsoft called Caradigm. He has also held leadership positions at Boston Medical Center, Mass General Brigham's Clinical Informatics R&D and Eclipsys Corporation.
Mr. Vengco has been recognized by Becker's Hospital Review as "Top 35 Digital Leaders in 2023", "Top 100 Digital Leaders in Healthcare" and "Top 100 Health System CIOs To Know" every year since 2013.
Mr. Vengco holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Boston College and has Masters degrees from
Harvard University and the Boston University School of Medicine.
Edith Bjornson – Trustees Emeriti
**Officer of the Corporation, not a Trustee
MEETINGS
Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.
Board of Trustees Meetings
2023-2024-2025
All meetings of Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. and its Committees are open to the public except for the Compensation Committee meetings, which are closed meetings. Compensation Committee Meetings are closed to the public because the Committee considers confidential matters relating to compensation and benefits relating to individual employees. With the exception of Compensation meetings, the public may attend and observe any meeting in the Executive Board room of Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., at 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT 06105.
Board of Trustees Meetings
- Date: Wednesday, September 14, 2022
- Time: 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Location: New Haven Lawn Club, 193 Whitney Avenue, New Haven, CT
- Date: Wednesday, November 16, 2022
- Time: 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Location: 1049 Asylum Avenue, Hartford, CT
- Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
- Time: 11 a.m. - 1:00 p.m.
- Location: Zoom
- Date: Wednesday, June 7, 2023
Strategic Retreat
- Time: 9:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m.
- Location: New Haven, CT
- Date: Thursday, September 14, 2023
- Time: 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Wednesday, November 15, 2023
- Time: 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Wednesday, March 20, 2024
Strategic Retreat
- Time: 10:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Old Saybrook, CT
- Date: Wednesday, June 5, 2024
- Time: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Thursday, September 19, 2024
- Time: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024
- Time: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Friday, February 28, 2025
(Special Meeting)
- Time: 12:00 p.m. - 12:30 p.m.
- Location: Zoom
- Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025
Strategic Retreat
- Time: 9:00 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Thursday, June 12, 2025
- Time: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Thursday, September 25, 2025
- Time: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Thursday, November 13, 2025
- Time: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Thursday, March 26, 2026
Strategic Retreat
- Time: 9:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Thursday, June 11, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Tuesday, September 15, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Tuesday, November 17, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Tuesday, March 16, 2027
Strategic Retreat
- Time: 9:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Location: TBD
- Date: Tuesday, June 8, 2027
- Time: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Tuesday, September 21, 2027
- Time: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
- Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2027
- Time: 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Hartford, CT
Finance Committee Meetings
- Date: Friday, September 9, 2022
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, November 11, 2022
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Wednesday, February 1, 2023
- Time: 10:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, June 2, 2023
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, September 8, 2023
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, March 15, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, May 31, 2024
- Time: 3:00 p.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, September 13, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, November 8, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, March 28, 2025
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, September 19, 2025
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, November 7, 2025
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, March 20, 2026
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, June 5, 2026
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, September 11, 2026
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, November 13, 2026
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, March 12, 2027
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, June 4, 2027
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
Compensation Committee Meeting
- Date: Wednesday, September 28, 2022
- Time: 9:30 a.m.
- Location: Via Zoom
- Date: Monday, November 7, 2022
- Time: 2:00 p.m.
- Location: Via Zoom
- Date: Monday, December 12, 2022
- Time: 12:00 p.m.
- Location: Via Zoom
- Date: Monday, October 30, 2023
- Time: 9:00 a.m.
- Location: Via Zoom
- Date: Wednesday, February 21, 2024
- Time: 8:30 a.m.
- Location: Via Zoom
- Date: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Via Zoom
- Date: Wednesday, November 20, 2024
- Time: 2:00 p.m.
- Location: Via Zoom
- Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025
- Time: 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Via Zoom
- Date: Thursday, January 29, 2026
- Time: 12:00 p.m.
- Location: Via Zoom
- Date: Friday, February 6, 2026
- Time: 4:00 p.m.
- Location: Via Zoom
Audit Committee Meetings
- Date: Friday, October 21, 2022
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, June 14, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, October 11, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, June 6, 2025
- Time: 12:30 p.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, October 24, 2025
- Time: 11 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, June 5, 2026
- Time: 12:30 p.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, October 30, 2026
- Time: 12 p.m.
- Location: ZOOM
Executive Committee Meeting
- Date: Tuesday, July 11, 2023
- Time: 9:30 a.m.
- Location: Zoom
- Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Time: 9:00 a.m.
- Location: Zoom
- Date: Monday, August 10, 2026
- Time: 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Zoom
Investment Committee Meetings
- Date: Thursday, July 7, 2022
- Time: 1:30 p.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Wednesday, July 27, 2022
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, October 28, 2022
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, January 27, 2023
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 9:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, October 27, 2023
- Time: 1:00 p.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, January 26, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, April 26, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, August 9, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Monday, October 28, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, January 31, 2025
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, April 25, 2025
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, August 1, 2025
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, October 31, 2025
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, January 30, 2026
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, May 1, 2026
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Tuesday, August 4, 2026
- Time: 1:00 p.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, November 5, 2026
- Time: 11:00 p.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, January 29, 2027
- Time: 11:00 p.m.
- Location: ZOOM
- Date: Friday, April 30, 2027
- Time: 11:00 p.m.
- Location: ZOOM
Governance and Nominating Committee Meetings
- Date: Tuesday, July 5, 2022
- Time: 12:00 p.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Monday, November 7, 2022
- Time: 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Monday, January 9, 2023
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Friday, March 10, 2023
- Time: 12:00 p.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Tuesday, May 30, 2023
- Time: 4:00 p.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Time: 11:30 a.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Monday, November 6, 2023
- Time: 1:30 p.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023
- Time: 1:00 p.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Tuesday, January 30, 2024
- Time: 12:00 p.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Wednesday, April 3, 2024
- Time: 2:30 p.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, May 16, 2024
- Time: 1:00 p.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, September 5, 2024
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Friday, November 1, 2024
- Time: 2:00 p.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, January 23, 2025
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, May 22, 2025
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, January 15, 2026
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, March 19, 2026
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Wednesday, June 3, 2026
- Time: 3:00 p.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 4, 2026
- Time: 10:00 a.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, Jan. 21, 2027
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, March 18, 2027
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, May 20, 2027
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 16, 2027
- Time: 11:00 a.m.
- Location: Via ZOOM