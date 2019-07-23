Connecticut Public Broadcasting Inc. (CPBI) owns multiple unique community-based licenses, with a Board of Trustees serving as fiduciaries and stewards of this non-profit, public media institution. Trustees serve terms of four years. Elections are held each year at CPBI's Annual Meeting.

To Contact Board of Trustees, please call or email the Board Liaison



Lisa DiDonato Cambria, (860) 275-7222 · lcambria@ctpublic.org

OFFICERS

Gregory B. Butler, Chairman

Gregory B. Butler is Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Eversource Energy. He is responsible for Legal, Corporate Governance, Federal Government Affairs, Internal Audit and Security, and Energy Supply.

Greg serves as a member of the Board of Directors of numerous Eversource subsidiaries as well as the Eversource Energy Foundation. In addition to serving on the board of the Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network, he serves on the Boards of Hartford Health Care, Connecticut Business Industry Association, Connecticut Economic Resource Center, Inc. (AdvanceCT), Hartford Stage and Metro Hartford Alliance. He is a member of the Energy Bar Association and is a senior member of The American Leadership Forum. He was also a member of the Transition Teams for Governors’-elect Ned Lamont and Dannel P. Malloy and has played roles in numerous political campaigns at state, local and national levels.

A native of Cazenovia, New York, Greg earned a bachelor’s degree in history from the State University of New York at Stony Brook in 1980 and a doctor of jurisprudence degree from the Albany Law School of Union University in 1988. He is admitted to the practice of law in New York and to the United States Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit.

Yvette Meléndez, Vice Chair

Yvette Meléndez is president of YMR Consulting, a management consulting organization. She is a former healthcare policy executive, with over 30 years of experience public policy and has led large government agencies, educational institutions and nonprofit organizations.

Meléndez retired in 2017 as Interim President of the Hartford Foundation for Public Giving, where she also chaired its Board of Trustees. Ms. Meléndez is the former Vice President, of Government Relations and Strategic Community Alliances for Hartford HealthCare. Ms. Melendez’ experience includes a diverse background in administration, public policy focusing on human services, public health, and education as well as extensive leadership involvement in the nonprofit and philanthropic community.

In addition to serving on the board of Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network, Ms. Melendez has diverse corporate and nonprofit board experience including the Boards of The Mitre Corporation, the Connecticut Health Foundation, Hartford HealthCare, Hartford Region, and the UConn/Hartford Board of Advocates. She served as Vice Chair of the CT Board of Regents for Higher Education, and served on the boards of the Wadsworth Atheneum, the World YWCA and the Metro Hartford Alliance, among others.

A native New Yorker, Yvette received a B.A. in History from Brooklyn College, and an M.A. in Management from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

Mark G. Contreras, President

Mark Contreras, President and Chief Executive Officer of Connecticut Public, has led several media businesses through digital transformation. Prior to his role as Dean of the School of Communications at Quinnipiac University, Contreras served as CEO of Calkins Media, a privately-held media company, which developed innovative strategies to maximize audience reach, engagement and revenue by embracing streaming media platforms such as Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV. The strategy also included providing journalists with new digital video tools and creating more locally focused content.

In addition, he served in top volunteer leadership roles of news media organizations including the News Media Association and the American Press Institute. He is a Fellow of the Millennium Class of Henry Crown Fellows of the Aspen Institute. He serves on the Board of Directors of GFR Media in San Juan, Puerto Rico and Woodward Communications, Inc in Dubuque, Iowa.

The son of an Irish-American school teacher and a Mexican immigrant, Mark grew up in the Midwest—first in Minneapolis and later Chicago. Mark has an A.B. in History from the University of Chicago and a MBA from the Harvard Business School.

He and his wife, Marybeth Sughrue, have one adult son, Michael.

Thea Montanez, Secretary

Thea Montañez, a Hartford native, has served as Chief Operating Officer for the City of Hartford since 2019 for Mayor Luke Bronin. She is responsible for managing the City’s thirteen operating departments and it’s nearly 1,500 employees. In addition, she spearheads major city initiatives, including the city’s work to support justice-involved youth and adults and addressing the impact of gun violence on the Hartford community.

Before joining Mayor Bronin’s team, she was the Director of the North Hartford Promise Zone, a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program that partners with local leaders to increase economic activity, improve educational opportunities, reduce violent crime and improve public health in high poverty communities. After initially moving to New York following her graduation from Syracuse University in 2001, she moved back to Hartford and became heavily involved in the community. She worked for the MetroHartford Alliance, as Director of Operations for the Connecticut Convention Center, and at The Hartford Financial Services Group leading their local grant making and sponsorship program. She later started her own consulting firm for marketing and strategic planning

Thea has served on numerous boards of not-for-profit organizations, including the Hartford Public Library, the Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network, and the University of Saint Joseph.

Meg Sakellarides, Treasurer**

Meg Sakellarides, Chief Financial Officer of Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc, the parent company of Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and WNPR/Connecticut Public Radio has over thirty-two years of financial management and business experience, specifically with for-profit financial services organizations and non-profit broadcasting and educational institutions. A 1986 magna cum laude graduate of the University of Connecticut with a B.S. degree in Accounting, Ms. Sakellarides is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) in the State of Connecticut and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

Ms. Sakellarides spent seven years as a manager with the Big 4 accounting and consulting firm of Deloitte, specializing in audit services for corporate, banking, and not-for-profit clients. Clients included Emhart Corporation, TD Bank, and the City of Hartford. After her tenure at Deloitte, Ms. Sakellarides spent five years at CIGNA Corporation, an international healthcare insurance company, where she was responsible for human resource development and training for the Financial Executive Development Program (FEDP) for accountants and actuaries. In addition, her financial responsibilities at CIGNA included leading and managing the customer service and financial operations of their Reinsurance Division. The FEDP at CIGNA is one of the country’s most prestigious financial and executive leadership programs and Ms. Sakellarides participated in that executive development program throughout her career at CIGNA.

Ms. Sakellarides has been with Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. for twenty-three years as its Chief Financial Officer and is responsible for all financial, administrative, legal and compliance matters for the Company. Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. is a $20 million operation with three television stations, five radio stations, and has a wholly-owned for-profit subsidiary. While at Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc., Ms. Sakellarides was selected from hundreds of applicants to participate in PBS’ inaugural class for its Diversity Training Program, a year-long executive development program held at the Medill School of Journalism at Northwestern University.

Ms. Sakellarides is very active in the Hartford community and has been a Board member of several non-profit organizations, including the Connecticut Women’s Council, the Learning Corridor, Inc., and formerly the Girl Scouts of Connecticut. Ms. Sakellarides is active in the local arts community, recreational sports, and religious ministry, and currently resides in East Haddam, Connecticut with her husband, Scott Mokoski. Ms. Sakellarides and Mr. Mokoski have two adult children.

Radha Radhakrishnan, Assistant Treasurer

Radha Radhakrishnan retired as a President and COO from one of Hartford Financial Services Group companies. For nearly three decades, he held various management positions in actuarial, corporate planning, commercial, specialty and reinsurance departments. Prior to joining The Hartford, he was an Assistant Professor with the Medical College of Georgia, Augusta, Georgia.

Radhakrishnan came to USA in 1969 from India in pursuit of graduate studies. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from the University of Madras, India and his Master of Science degree, specializing in Operations Research and Management Science, from the Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, Georgia.

Over the years, he has served on number of non-profit boards —Connecticut Council for Interreligious Understanding (CCIU), Covenant to Care for Children (CCC), Leadership Greater Hartford (LGH), Connecticut Valley Hindu Temple Society (CVHTS). He served as chairman for the United Way-The Hartford Group and also served as chairman of Connecticut Public advisory board. Radhakrishnan lives in Simsbury and enjoys classical music, travel, and Bridge tournaments.

Lisa Di Donato Cambria, Assistant Secretary**

Lisa Di Donato Cambria is the Executive Assistant to the President and Chief Executive Officer at Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. and Assistant Secretary for the Corporation. In this role she is responsible for all aspects of support to the President and CEO, in addition to acting as chief liaison to the company’s Board of Trustees.

Her career with CPBI has spanned over 34 years, including two decades in the local and national programming departments where she supported legendary Executive Producer Larry Rifkin and played a key role in the meteoric rise of CPTV in developing several landmark programs such as Barney, Thomas the Tank Engine and UConn Women’s Basketball. Prior to her current role, she provided executive level support to the Executive Vice President of Development and Chief Operating Officer.

Lisa holds a B.A. in Psychology from the College of New Rochelle, New Rochelle, NY. Outside of the C-Suite, Lisa can be found most often in the two places she loves most: her kitchen and along the seashore in Old Lyme. She resides in Manchester with her husband of 25 years, Steve.

Joyce Ahrens

A graduate of Mount Holyoke College and Columbia Law School, Joyce studied at the University of Geneva and the Graduate Institute of International Studies in Geneva, Switzerland, and more recently, at Oxford University in an International Human Rights Law Summer Program. She has used her education and profession in a variety of ways: as a Practicing Lawyer in private practice early in her career at Conboy, Hewitt, O’Brien and Boardman (currently Hunton & Williams), at Patterson, Belknap & Webb (now Patterson, Belknap, Webb & Tyler) and was appointed by the Governor as Counsel to the New York State Housing Finance Agency providing legal oversight of the financing of housing, hospitals, college dormitories and nursing homes; in Politics as a Candidate for the New York State Legislature (68th Assembly District) and as an advocate for issues affecting women; in the Financial Sector as a private equity consultant as Executive Vice-president of The Edgehill Corporation; and throughout, in the Not-For-Profit Sector focusing especially on the Arts and Education.

Among other leadership roles, she has served as a Trustee of Mount Holyoke College and she is currently a Trustee of Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. and a member of the Advisory Board of the Yale University Graduate School of Music. Her interest in music has been a lifelong one and is shared by her husband. They reside in New York City and Norfolk, CT where she has actively supported the Norfolk Chamber Music Festival. They have 2 married sons.

Kenneth R. Alleyne, M.D.

Kenneth Alleyne is a sports medicine orthopedic surgeon practicing in Connecticut and Manhattan. He is the co-founder of Zing Health, a Medicare Advantage plan, and HartHaven Partners, a health care investment firm. He is a member of the board of the UConn Health Center, Connecticut Public Television and Radio, and Louis Armstrong Education Foundation and Student Achievement Through Opportunity. He served on the Community Committee of the state’s Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group.

He formerly served as a board member at Community Health Services, a federally qualified health center in Hartford. He is a graduate of Williams College and the Wake Forest University School of Medicine and completed a fellowship in sports medicine at Yale University.

Timothy Bannon

Tim Bannon has had a diverse career in the public and private sectors, working on legal, business strategy, public policy, and communications issues at senior levels in both environments.

In the public sector, he served as Special Counsel to Connecticut Governor William A. O’Neill; Commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Revenue Services; Assistant Deputy Treasurer to Connecticut Treasurer Denise L. Nappier; President and Executive Director of the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority; and Chief of Staff to Connecticut Governor Dannel P. Malloy.

In the private sector, Tim has been a lawyer in a large firm practice and with corporate law departments in the health care and finance sectors. He currently advises business entities and not for profit organizations with respect to high impact strategic issues that have legal, communications and public policy dimensions. He holds a B.A. from Yale College and a J.D. from Yale Law School.

Thomas O. Barnes

Mr. Barnes is Chairman of the Board of Directors and chairs the Executive Committee. He has served as a director of New England Bank Shares, Inc. as well as Valley Bank. Mr. Barnes' qualifications to be a member of our Board of Directors include his experience in the fields of distribution, manufacturing, finance and governance with numerous organizations throughout his career, including the Company's distribution business.

In addition, Mr. Barnes has owned and managed several businesses and has experience in the commercial lending field. He has served on the Board of Directors of the Company for over 30 years and has served as chairman, trustee or director for over 20 non-profit organizations.

Jennifer Gerarda Brown

Jennifer Brown received her A.B. from Bryn Mawr College in 1982 and her J.D. from the University of Illinois College of Law in 1985. In 1985-86, Brown served as a law clerk for the Hon. Harold A. Baker, U.S. District Court (C.D. Ill.). She practiced law in litigation at Winston & Strawn in Chicago before entering legal academe as a Bigelow Fellow at the University of Chicago.

From 1990-1994, she was an assistant and then associate professor of law at Emory Law School. She joined the Quinnipiac Faculty in 1994 and became a Full Professor in 1996. From 1997 until 2013, Brown also served as Director of Quinnipiac’s Center on Dispute Resolution. In 2013, she was appointed Dean of the Quinnipiac University School of Law, and during the 2019-2020 academic year, served as the Interim Executive Vice President and Provost of Quinnipiac University.

Over the years, she has taught as a visitor in the law schools at the University of Illinois, Georgetown, and Harvard. For several years she served as a visiting lecturer and senior research scholar at Yale Law School. Her areas of expertise include alternative dispute resolution, LGBT legal issues, and lawyers' professional responsibility.

Paul W. Bucha

Paul W. “Buddy” Bucha is a Vietnam veteran and recipient of the Congressional Medal of Honor, the highest award that can be given to military personnel. He received his BS in 1965, graduating academically in the top 2 percent of his West Point Class, number two in Military Order of Merit and a two-time All American and Captain of the Swim Team. Immediately upon graduation from West Point, he attended the Stanford University Graduate School of Business, receiving his MBA in 1967 and completing his Airborne and Ranger training between academic years.

After Stanford, he reported for duty with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Ky. to prepare for deployment to Vietnam as part of Operation Eagle Thrust. On March 16, 1968, Captain Bucha was the commanding officer of a reconnaissance-in-force mission that was inserted by helicopter near Phuoc Vinh, Binh Duong Province to locate and destroy an enemy stronghold. When his men were pinned down by heavy machine-gun fire, he crawled 40 meters through a hail of enemy fire to single-handedly destroy the bunker with grenades. Though wounded, upon seeing his unit’s perimeter was about to be overrun, he ordered a withdrawal while providing covering fire. At one point during the night, he ordered his men to “play dead” while he brought in friendly fire on the enemy. He also stood, in full view of the enemy, with a flashlight to direct the evacuation of three helicopters carrying the most seriously wounded from the field of battle. For his actions, Captain Bucha received, among other decorations, the Bronze Star with V and Oak Leaf Cluster, the Purple Heart and the Medal of Honor. Upon his return to the U.S., he reported for assignment as Assistant Professor of Managerial Economics at West Point.

After resigning his Army commission in 1972, Bucha had a successful international business career working for Electronic Data Systems Corporation (EDS), headquartered in Teheran, Iran. He then went to form his own international consulting company, Paul W. Bucha and Company, Inc. (PWBCO) and real estate development company Terra Mark II, LLC. From 1995 to 2000, Bucha was Chairman of the Board of Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel Corporation and Chairman of Ohio Coatings Company. Bucha serves on many corporate and advisory boards and is a Trustee of Connecticut Public Broadcasting Network.

Bucha is a frequent lecturer to military and private sector leaders on honor and leadership. He has been a member of the Board and an officer of The Fisher House Foundation and Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund which support military families and wounded warriors. He is active in a variety of veteran organizations including the American Legion, the U.S. Army Ranger Association, the Veterans of Foreign Wars, the Disabled American Veterans, Hope for the Warriors, The Purple Heart Hall of Fame, Homes for Our Troops and the Congressional Medal of Honor Foundation. Mr. Bucha is a member of the 50th Anniversary Commission of the Vietnam War and is a member of the US Army Ranger Hall of Fame. He is a Gold Medallion Inductee of the International Swimming Hall of Fame and is a recipient of the Distinguished Graduate Award from the United States Military Academy. He is also a recipient of the Distinguished Military Service Award from the Stanford Graduate School of Business.

John R. Burbank

John Burbank has served served in the role of president with broad global experience in consumer marketing, media, and retail. He is responsible for creating billions of dollars in shareholder value through digital innovation and big data/analytics.

He has led joint product and data partnerships across industry leaders such as Nielsen, P&G, AT&T, Time Warner, Walmart, Amazon, Facebook, Alibaba, Baidu, and Tencent. He has shown repeated success in building new consumer data businesses while balancing privacy and regulatory constraints.

Mr. Burbank is an experienced Fortune 250, public‐company director (NYSE:Entergy), investor and advisor to more than 30 startups, and developer of 10+ patented approaches to data collection and analytics.

Arnold Chase

Mr. Chase is President and a Director of Gemini Networks, Inc. and Co- President of Chase Enterprises Holding LLC, Hartford, Connecticut. Mr. Chase previously served as a Director of UIL Holdings Corporation from 1999 to 2015, and has served as a Member of the Board of Directors of Avangrid, Inc.

Mr. Chase is also a Trustee of Talcott Mountain Science Center and a member of the board of directors of Hartford Hospital. Mr. Chase holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from Babson College. Mr. Chase has an extensive background in technology-driven business building and security matters pertaining to critical infrastructure.

Arthur Diedrick

Mr. Diedrick is the former Chairman of business development for the Connecticut Governor's office; past chairman of Communications International, a company in New York that publishes travel magazines and educational materials. In addition, Mr. Diedrick serves as Chair for the Tourism Advisory Council, for the Connecticut Department of Economic Development and he is the President and Chief Executive Officer, Conversation Center Board of Directors for the White Memorial Conservation Center.

He and his wife Tara Stacom Diedrick reside in Connecticut and New York.

Maryam Elahi

Maryam Elahi is President and CEO of the Community Foundation of Eastern Connecticut. Prior to joining the Foundation in 2013 and for more than 25 years, she served in positions of leadership in the international human rights community as an advocate, teacher, and grant-maker.

Maryam was the director of the International Women’s Program at the Open Society Foundations in NYC from 2007 until 2013. She had previously been the founding director of the Human Rights Program at Trinity College in Hartford, establishing the first undergraduate college Human Rights Program in the United States. She taught courses on international human rights law at Trinity College, as well as at the Oxford University Summer International Human Rights Program. She served as the Advocacy Director on the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe for Amnesty International in Washington, DC from 1990 to 1997.

Maryam is a graduate of the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy at Tufts University, Boston College Law School, and Williams College. She currently serves on the boards of Connecticut Public and Connecticut Council on Philanthropy. She is also on the advisory boards of numerous international human rights organizations.

Maryam was honored in 2018 by the Connecticut Women’s Education and Legal Fund for her service to the communities in Eastern Connecticut and for her years of service as a human rights advocate. Maryam is the recipient of the 2014 Boston College David S. Nelson Public Interest Law Award which recognizes an alum who has made significant contributions to the public sector or in public interest law. She was also recognized as a Global Impact Honoree by the Connecticut Women's Hall of Fame in 2015. Maryam is a member of the Massachusetts Bar.

Paul A. FitzPatrick

Paul A. FitzPatrick was born in Australia, resided in various countries prior to his graduation from Georgetown Preparatory School. He is a graduate of The College of the Holy Cross. His graduate school studies include a M.S. degree in electrical engineering from the University of Colorado during which time he also taught journalism at the college level. FitzPatrick has been a recipient of various cable industry awards and has been among industry publication list of ‘Top 100’ cable television executives, including in 2005 when he was ranked #4.

Throughout his career, FitzPatrick has been involved in mentoring programs, public service and lobbying initiatives, and politics. He and his wife, Nancy, are parents of three children and grandparents of two young girls. In early 2018, FitzPatrick established Lymestone Media Services, LLC. Clients include programming content and distribution organizations. FitzPatrick is also assessing additional ‘Second Act’ initiatives. His goal from this exploration journey is to find new, immersive experiences and adventures that tap his 50+ years of business leadership, groundbreaking initiatives, public service.

Jeffrey A. Flaks

Jeffrey A. Flaks is President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Hartford HealthCare (HHC), Connecticut’s only truly integrated healthcare system, with 30,000 employees and nearly 350 access points across (and beyond) Connecticut.

Prior to his current position, Mr. Flaks served as president and Chief Operating Officer (COO) of HHC and, earlier, as president and CEO of Hartford Hospital, HHC’s flagship tertiary care center and largest teaching site for the University of Connecticut School of Medicine. Before being named CEO, Mr. Flaks served as Hartford Hospital’s COO. Previously, Mr. Flaks was COO at MidState Medical Center in Meriden, Conn., Earlier, he held leadership roles in health systems in New York and Detroit.

Mr. Flaks is a proud Connecticut native who is passionate about the culture of the organization. He feels strongly that business leaders must lead by example, and has made a commitment to creating an organization that values its employees and celebrates diversity and inclusion.

Mr. Flaks has received numerous honors over his career, including selection by Modern Healthcare as one of the top 12 industry leaders in the nation and being named one of the 50 most influential people in Connecticut by Hartford Magazine. He was honored as a Crain’s New York Business “New York’s Rising Stars: 40 under 40” and has received the American College of Healthcare Executives’ Regents Award for outstanding leadership.

Mr. Flaks was elected to and served on the Board of Trustees of George Washington University and received the Distinguished Alumni Service Award. Among his many governance appointments, Mr. Flaks is a director of the Connecticut Science Center; Connecticut Public Broadcasting Inc.; and the Connecticut Hospital Association. He is a member of The George Washington University School of Public Health Dean’s Council, the university’s President’s Advisory Council and numerous professional associations.

Mr. Flaks is widely published and has been an invited speaker at many national and international conferences. He is a graduate of The George Washington University with a master’s degree in health services administration and earned his Bachelor of Science degree at Ithaca College.

Jeffrey S. Hoffman

Jeffrey S. Hoffman is Co-Chairman of the Hoffman Auto Group. Mr. Hoffman is involved in numerous professional associations and sits on the Boards of several Greater Hartford organizations, including The Bushnell, Hartford Stage Company, Mandell Jewish Community Center, MetroHartford Alliance, Goodwin College and University of Hartford. He is a major supporter of the arts, education and medical organizations in the Greater Hartford Community.

Peter G. Kelly

Peter Kelly received his J.D. from Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut, his B.S., magna cum laude, from Georgetown University in Washington, D.C. In 2003, Mr. Kelly received an Honorary Doctor of Laws from Central Connecticut State University and an Honorary Doctor of Social Sciences from University of St. Joseph. He served as Democratic National Committee Finance Chairman (1981-1985) and National Treasurer (1979-1981). He served as senior political advisor to Al Gore in 1988 and 2000, Bill Clinton in 1992 and 1996, and John Kerry in 2004. He was among the founders of our American democratization foundations and served as Chairman of International Foundation for Electoral Systems which worked in over 70 countries around the World.

Mr. Kelly is a founder and now Of Counsel of Updike, Kelly & Spellacy P.C. He was Chairman of (currently known as) Prime Policy Group in Washington, D.C. and Managing Director (Latin America) of Burson-Marsteller, an international public relations company and as Chairman of PBN Company, based in Moscow, Russia. Over the years, Mr. Kelly has served on over three dozen civic boards, local, national and international. He is a former Chairman of Metro Hartford Chamber of Commerce, Greater Hartford Arts Council and St. Francis (Hospital) Foundation. He currently serves as Chairman of the World Affairs Council of Connecticut, a Founder and Chairman Emeritus of Malta House of Care, Inc. (funding free primary health care to the uninsured of Central Connecticut).

George Norfleet

George Norfleet is the Director of the state of Connecticut’s Office of Film, Television and Digital Media. He began his professional career in advertising before moving into commercial and then feature film production. He has worked on films and television shows helmed by many of Hollywood's top directors and producers, consulted on tax, finance and production structures for film and television productions and spoken on tax incentives at Cineposiums, seminars and film industry conferences across the United States.

As the Director of Connecticut’s Office of Film, Television & Digital Media, George oversees all of the office's programs and operations and focuses the state's resources on marketing Connecticut as a prime destination for film, television, entertainment and digital media companies to conduct production operations or to establish a locus in the state from which to do business. George is also a member of Connecticut Public Media’s board of trustees.

Michael P. Price

Michael P. Price has served as Chairman of the Connecticut Commission on the Arts and its successor, the State of Connecticut Department of Economic and Community Development's Culture and Tourism Advisory Committee since 1992 under both Democratic and Republican Governors. He is the longest serving artistic director of a professional theatre in the United States. As the Executive Director of Goodspeed Musicals since 1968, he has produced more than 235 musicals, including 75 world premieres and transferred 19 productions to Broadway, including the world premieres of Shenandoah, Man of La Mancha and Annie. His productions have won 13 Tony Awards and 33 nominations.

He has also accepted two special Tony Awards on Goodspeed's behalf. In 2019, he was inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. Price is married to Jo-Ann Nevas Price. They have two children, Daniel and Rebecca.

Eugene Salorio

Eugene Salorio is Professor in Residence at the University of Connecticut School of Business where he teaches courses in business strategy and international business in both the MBA and undergraduate programs. His research and publications have principally been in the areas of international trade, foreign direct investment, and corporate political behavior. He has received both the undergraduate and MBA teaching awards from the School of Business as well as the school’s service award. Professor Salorio’s activities at UConn include two terms as vice president of the UConn AAUP chapter and separately the contract bargaining committee on two occasions, University Senate Diversity Committee, Provost’s Strategic Diversity and Inclusion Plan, and the School of Business Strategic Planning Committee.

Professor Salorio was on the faculty at Baruch College/City University of New York and Georgetown University prior to joining UConn in 2001. He has a D.B.A. In International Business from Harvard University, a M.B.A. in Finance and an M.S. in Business Policy from Columbia University, and a B.A. in Medieval History from Wesleyan University.

Professor Salorio began his professional career as a copyboy at The New York Times, where his byline appeared in over 20 stories in the Sunday Business and Financial News section. He later served as a U.S. Foreign Service Office in Brazil and Washington, D.C., and subsequently as Treasurer of the Pan American Seafood Corporation, a medium size multinational with operations in Chile, Ecuador, Panama, and El Salvador.

Professor Salorio has been engaged in multiple local community groups and activities, particularly those involving one or another of his children. His most important service was as a Commissioner on the CT State Latino and Puerto Rican Affairs Committee (LPRAC), including several years as treasurer.

Connie Weaver

Connie Weaver is the Chief Marketing Officer of Equitable and a member of the company’s Operating Committee. In this role, Ms. Weaver oversees and aligns marketing, digital, and insights and analytics efforts to advance business objectives and grow the strategic value and positioning of the company through deeper client engagement and an enhanced end-to-end client experience. She is focused on implementing programs to advance the company’s holistic approach to helping clients reach their goals allowing more Americans to face the future with confidence. Since joining the company in 2019, Ms. Weaver has played a key role in the launch and positioning of the Equitable brand in the marketplace.

Prior to joining Equitable, Ms. Weaver served as Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Communications Officer at TIAA, where she oversaw the transformation of the company’s marketing strategy, digital experience and brand. Previously, she was Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at The Hartford, and served as Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer of AT&T. She has also led award-winning organizations in investor relations and marketing as an executive at Microsoft, McGraw-Hill and MCI.

Ms. Weaver has diverse board and advisory experience, having served on the boards of several corporate and non-profit entities. She currently serves on the boards of Make-A-Wish America, National Council on Aging and Connecticut Public Media among others.

Ms. Weaver holds a Bachelor of Science with Honors in Textile Science and Marketing from the University of Maryland, and has completed the executive financial management program at Stanford University, the executive marketing management program at Columbia University, and the global strategic planning program at IMEDE (Switzerland).

E. Roger Williams

Roger Williams is a principal of a video production company and has worked at various media companies including Warner Communications, Turner Broadcasting, ESPN, Travel Channel, Speedvision and Outdoor Life Network. Mr. Williams also has served as a Federal Bankruptcy Trustee for the United States Department of Justice, serving in the Wilmington, Delaware office.

Roger Williams was elected Constable in November 2017. Previously, he served on the Town Council from November 2011 to November 2015. While on the Town Council, he chaired the Public Safety Sub-Committee as well as the Finance and General Government Sub-Committee. Mr. Williams also served on the first School Safety Committee and the Saxe Building Committee. Roger Williams has been a resident of New Canaan since 1995.

Edith Bjornson – Trustees Emeriti

**Officer of the Corporation, not a Trustee