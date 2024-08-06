© 2024 Connecticut Public

NHK WORLD-JAPAN Livestream

The NHK WORLD-JAPAN channel, in partnership with PBS, features a diverse blend of programming featuring hourly live international news from Tokyo and over 30 news bureaus around the world, including New York City; along with programs on culture, food, travel, science, history, technology, and sports plus select dramas with a Japanese and Asian perspective.

Schedule

View the NHK WORLD-JAPAN schedule

Contact our Audience Care team at (860) 275-7550 or share an email audiencecare@ctpublic.org. You’ll talk to a real person between 9:00 AM and 5:00 PM, Monday-Friday.