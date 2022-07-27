The New England News Collaborative is telling stories of our connected and rapidly changing region.
The NENC is a 9-station consortium of public media newsrooms reporting stories that are shared and broadcast across New England. Our multimedia coverage delves into climate change and clean energy; racial inequality and immigration; and the impacts of the pandemic on people, businesses and schools in the region.
The consent decree in various Massachusetts cities was meant to prioritize Black and Latino candidates for entry-level police and fire positions, so the departments would better reflect the communities they serve.
Antisemitism is rising nationwide and in Connecticut. Neo-Nazi and white supremacist flyers have been found in 20 towns in the state since February, according to the ADL. A look at what’s driving the worrying trend.
The state has accused CVS, Walgreens and Rite Aid of flooding the state with opioid pills in a lawsuit filed in Merrimack County Superior Court.
At a Pittsfield School Committee meeting last week, two high school principals and the head of the district's vocational education program made the case for opening a full vocational education high school in the city.
Part of a popular rock climbing area in New Hampshire is closed every year so peregrine falcons can nest. Some climbers think there’s a way they can help that would benefit both birds and adventurers.
To bring the toads back to Falmouth, Mass Audubon started by collecting tadpoles from another site. Then the organization enlisted local children, who helped release 40,000 young spadefoots into the wild.
The Deerfield River, which runs almost 80 miles from southern Vermont into western Massachusetts, could become part of the National Wild and Scenic Rivers System. U.S. Rep. Jim McGovern and U.S. Sen. Ed Markey have announced legislation to start the process with a study.
Members of New England’s disability community say more Disability Pride Month events would make a positive difference.
Baystate Medical's Brightwood Health Center and Tapestry Health in Springfield are the only two clinics in western Massachusetts to receive the vaccine from the state Department of Health.
Raytheon Technologies has awarded Connecticut Foodshare $1.5 million to help increase food access in communities across the state experiencing high food insecurity.
The program is part of a nationwide effort to gather information on bird populations.
A group of Connecticut cicadas disappeared nearly 70 years ago. Scientists still search for answers.Scientists aren't sure why a group of Connecticut's periodical cicadas disappeared nearly 70 years ago.