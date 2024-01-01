UConn Reels is a compelling documentary series produced by Film / Video students in UConn's Digital Media & Design department. These short films delve into diverse themes such as gentrification, the power of music, the stories of underrepresented communities, and the intricate intersection of family and identity.
Public Hazardby Agustina Aranda
The largest, yet most impoverished city in Connecticut, Bridgeport was used to being overlooked. But, to the young and growing skateboarding community, it was heaven. Until the skate parks were suddenly shut down and the skate shops moved away. The start of the gentrification of Bridgeport, this is the story of the city's dying skating culture.
Similar Kind: Right Here, Right Nowby Shannon Nasution
Indie-pop band Similar Kind reminisce on their adolescent years and see how far they've gone to this day.
Made in Bridgeportby Agustina Aranda
Constantly working to have a chance in the spotlight, the Bridgeport fashion scene is far from underground. A documentary about the hand-made designs, art, expression, hopes and dreams of an inner city's fashion community. The behind the scenes story of a world-within-a-world from designers to models, following their process of creating and their journey to mean something.
The Ladderby Christopher Orrico
Throughout his life, family has been something Tom Orrico cherishes. This short documentary takes a look back into his history and his perspective on his family. Multiple events lead him to being the man he is today, passing life lessons onto his own children, one being the filmmaker of this project, Christopher Orrico.
Say Somethingby Agustina Aranda
"Say Something" is a short experimental documentary where Katie Agustina Aranda explores her relationship with her father, Panfilo Aranda—a Paraguayan immigrant, workaholic, and amateur videographer. Using material that he shot throughout the last forty years, the story follows his journey from passionate filmmaker to distant father. With archival footage and interviews, the film is about family, immigration, and a strained father-daughter relationship.