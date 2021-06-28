Work With Us

An interesting and challenging experience is yours as an employee or intern of Connecticut Public.

Connecticut Public places strong emphasis on selecting the right candidate to drive the Company's creativity, innovation, content, and success. Whatever your position and responsibilities are: on the air and off, in front of the cameras and behind-the-scenes, everyone at Connecticut Public plays an important role in the Company's mission and vision. A career opportunity with Connecticut Public means joining a culture of unique perspectives, all working towards the same goal: to create a more informed public. When you join the team, you'll work alongside some of the most curious, intelligent, and accomplished employees with backgrounds in audio, visual, design, engineering, communications, information technology, finance, human resources, and so much more! We hope you'll consider becoming an integral part of a team committed to making a real difference in the lives of people here in Connecticut, and across the country.

We succeed through you and focus on employee professional development policies and procedures designed to maintain an employee-friendly, inclusive, and diverse workplace. Career growth and development is encouraged and on-site training is conducted in every function of the organization so staff can continue to "sharpen the saw."

Diversity and inclusion are central to our purpose.

At Connecticut Public, we see our staff as catalysts to change and innovation. Our content, collaboration, and work is stronger when differences are leveraged to generate more--and better--ideas, sparking innovation that further connects us to our audience and communities. We thrive on a workplace culture that creates space for discovery and inspiration. We believe in casting a wide net to find the best talent and our Human Resources team uses best practices to ensure inclusive recruiting by developing solid partnerships with organizations that represent the traditionally underrepresented groups.

Employees are rewarded with comprehensive compensation packages.



Health Insurance

Vision Insurance

Dental Insurance

Company-funded Disability Insurance (short-term and long-term)

Life Insurance

Voluntary Accident Indemnity Insurance

Paid Time Off

Retirement Savings Plan

Leave of Absence Program

Employee Assistance Program

Pre-tax Programs (Health Savings Account)

Tuition Assistance

Federal Student Loan Forgiveness

Flexible Work Schedule

Employee Social Events

Gym Partnerships

Local Vendor Partnerships

Professional Development Opportunities

Income/Employment Verification

When you are applying for a car loan, home mortgage or an apartment lease, you will need proof of income or employment, or both. For accurate, secure, income and employment information, Connecticut Public Broadcasting Inc., offers The Work Number.

For security purposes, access The Work Number to retrieve all the information to complete the process. The Work Number Access options include the web at www.theworknumber.com or you may call (800) 367-5690. If you still have questions, please contact The Work Number client Service Center at (800) 996-7566 or (800) 424-0253 (TTY-Deaf). Agents are available Monday through Friday 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. CST.

For complete, easy step-by-step instructions on how to use The Work Number, please see the Tutorials.

We Participate in E-Verify

E-Verify is a web-based system that allows enrolled employers to confirm the eligibility of their employees to work in the United States. E-Verify employers verify the identity and employment eligibility of newly hired employees by electronically matching information provided by employees on the Form I-9, Employment Eligibility Verification, against records available to the Social Security Administration (SSA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc.(CBPI) provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran.

Contact Human Resources at HumanResources@ctpublic.org or the Director of Human Resources, Sonja Pasquantonio, at SPasquantonio@ctpublic.org or via phone: (860) 275-7588.