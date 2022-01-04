The Colin McEnroe Show
Weekdays at 1 p.m. and 9 p.m. and Saturdays at noon
“The sublime and the ridiculous are often so nearly related, that it is difficult to class them separately.” — Thomas Paine
The Colin McEnroe Show endeavors to prove Paine correct, every weekday.
Latest Episodes
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we learn about what emotions are, and give names to ones you’ve probably felt, but never knew what to call.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, The Nose on Jon Stewart and J.K. Rowling, the retirement of CT's own 'fartrepreneur,' the Pope and pets, and 'The French Dispatch'
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show: New York Times columnist Ross Douthat knew he was sick, but none of the doctors he visited in the early days of his illness could tell him what he had. He took matters into his own hands.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show: we learn about Neanderthals, and discuss why humans have dismissed them for decades.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we take your calls about anything at all.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, The New Year’s Nose looks back at the year in pop culture that was 2021.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, our yearly year-end look at the year in jazz.
This hour on the Colin McEnroe Show, our guests invite our inner thieves to reveal themselves and shine light on why we steal.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, for the 20th anniversary of Peter Jackson’s The Fellowship of the Ring, a look back at The Lord of the Rings.
This hour on The Colin McEnroe Show, we take your calls about anything at all.