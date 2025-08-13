© 2025 Connecticut Public

The Colin McEnroe Show

One leg at a time: The history of women and pants

By Josh Nilaya
Published August 13, 2025 at 11:00 AM EDT
According to mytho-historical accounts, the ancient Amazons wore pants while riding into battle. But the trend this tribe of warrior women set was short lived. For nearly two millennia after their demise, the notion of women wearing pants was steeped in controversy.

And while this controversy has diminished, it is by no means over. From the fuss over politician's pant suits to the unofficial dress codes which still pervade corporate America, there are indications that we've yet to move past old expectations of women's fashion. This hour we speak with historians and fashion experts about the history of women and pants.

GUESTS:

  • Gayle Fischer: Professor of History at Salem State University and author of Pantaloons and Power: A Nineteenth-Century Dress Reform in the United States
  • Kathleen Cooper: Writer whose work has appeared in The Toast, The Airship, The Washington Post, and elsewhere
  • Hannah Kimberley: Teacher at the Academy at Penguin Hall in Wenham, Massachusetts, and author of A Woman's Place Is at the Top: A Biography of Annie Smith Peck, Queen of the Climbers

Colin McEnroe and Chion Wolf contributed to this show, which originally aired on September 7, 2017.

The Colin McEnroe Show
Josh Nilaya
Josh was a producer for WNPR's talk shows. He has produced for Where We Live and was a producer for The Colin McEnroe Show until 2020.
