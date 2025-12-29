CT offers free nature hikes to ring in 2026

If you’re looking for something to do on New Year’s Day, Connecticut is organizing more than a dozen free, guided nature hikes across the state.

The walks are part of a nationwide program called First Day Hikes. The goal is to encourage people to explore state parks.

Last year, almost 55,000 people took part across the country, hiking more than 133,000 miles, according to the American Hiking Society.

In Connecticut, there will be 15 hikes available for people to choose from in 2026, which include a 2-hour hike at Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden to easy strolls at Gillette Castle State Park in East Haddam and Dinosaur State Park in Rocky Hill. Residents and visitors can also beachcomb and walk on the dunes at Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison.

For those with mobility or visual issues, Putnam Memorial State Park in Redding has an audio tour “designed for blind and low-vision visitors”. The audio tour is available in English and Spanish and takes place along the park’s one-mile Historic Loop trail. The trail is accessible to powerchairs.

But hikers will have to prepare for cold and possibly icy conditions.

Connecticut park officials encourage hikers to wear winter walking shoes, bring a walking stick for extra stability and protect water bottles so they don’t freeze. (You can bring a foam sleeve to protect liquids or keep a water bottle inside your jacket).

The American Hiking Society recommends dressing in warm layers with a base layer made from wicking fabric that will keep sweat off your skin, wearing a hat to preserve body heat and bringing sunscreen to protect from the sun’s glare bouncing off the snow.

Some hikes require advance registration. You can find more details at ctparks.com/events