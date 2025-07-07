Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.

Aine previously worked as a reporter and Morning Edition newscaster for WUFT in Gainesville, Florida. There, she reported on education, health care and local government. She received two regional Edward R. Murrow awards for her reporting on student protests at the University of Florida and local reaction to the war in Gaza.