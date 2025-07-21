© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CT officials seek to weed out misinformation about chemical used to treat hydrilla

Connecticut Public Radio | By Áine Pennello
Published July 21, 2025 at 2:32 PM EDT
FILE: Joe Standart shows some of the invasive plant Hydrilla that is growing in Selden Cove in Lyme on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Hydrilla has been found along the Connecticut river.
Aaron Flaum
/
Hartford Courant/Tribune News Service via Getty Images
FILE: Joe Standart shows some of the invasive plant Hydrilla that is growing in Selden Cove in Lyme on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023. Hydrilla has been found along the Connecticut river.

An attempt Friday to combat misinformation circulating online about a chemical going into the Connecticut River ended in a shouting match between state officials and members of the public.

“You are yelling and you will not get answers from people when you're yelling at them,” Sen. Norm Needleman, D-Essex, said.

The confrontation played out in Deep River, near the banks of the Connecticut River, where an herbicide called diquat is being used to combat and kill the invasive plant hydrilla.

The resilient and fast-growing weed forms thick mats, which can suffocate fish and wildlife by lowering the water’s oxygen level and raising temperatures. Hydrilla has rapidly spread in recent years, making it hard for boats to access the river.

“Hydrilla is evil, ugly. It's a monster, an invasive species that threatens to literally suffocate other wildlife and economic and recreational activity in the Connecticut River,” U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal said.

The tiny stems of the plant can attach to boats and spread quickly.

“You may not even be able to see them,” said Mason Trumble, a deputy commissioner at Connecticut's Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

There is no effective way of removing the hydrilla manually, state officials said.

The use of diquat in Connecticut and other states has led to misinformation on social media about the chemical’s potential side effects on wildlife and humans.

“Understandably, the use of any chemical in our environment causes concern,” Rep. Renee LaMark Muir, a Democrat representing Deep River and Essex, said. “But I want to tell you, this project is not a covert, unregulated spraying of diquat. It's a publicly-reviewed, evidence-based, EPA-approved program issued with permits overseen by DEEP and supported by rigorous research.”

Diquat will be injected directly into the water with a hose and applied only in areas where hydrilla is growing, according to Greg Bugbee, a scientist with the Connecticut Agricultural Experimentation Station.

A representative from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, which will be applying diquat, was not present at the conference, leading to frustration among some residents.

Blumenthal said he would organize a public forum with representatives from the Army Corps and Environmental Protection Agency, but did not confirm a date.

In the meantime, officials encouraged residents to clean, drain and dry their boats before going out onto the water to help prevent hydrilla’s spread.

Áine Pennello is a Report for America corps member who writes about the environment and climate change for Connecticut Public.
Tags
News Latest NewsClimate Change
Áine Pennello
Áine Pennello is Connecticut Public Radio’s environmental and climate change reporter. She is a member of Report for America, a national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to cover under-reported issues and communities.
See stories by Áine Pennello

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.