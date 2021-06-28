Connecticut Public Broadcasting, Inc. provides equal employment opportunities (EEO) to all employees and applicants for employment without regard to Protected Classes, including race, color, religion, creed, sex, national origin, ancestry, citizenship status, pregnancy, disability (including physical, intellectual or learning disabilities or past or present history of a mental disability), political affiliation, family responsibilities, age, uniform service member status, veteran status, marital or civil union status, membership in a domestic partnership, gender (including gender identity, gender expression or status as a transgender person), genetic information, sexual orientation, and any other protected characteristic under applicable federal, state and local laws. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on race, color, religion, sex or sexual orientation, national origin, age, handicap, or status as a Vietnam-era or special disabled veteran. In addition, CPBI complies with applicable state and local laws governing nondiscrimination in employment in every location in which CPBI has facilities. This policy applies to all terms and conditions of employment, including, but not limited to, hiring, placement, promotion, termination, layoff, recall, transfer, leaves of absence, compensation, and training. To further the principle of equal employment opportunity for all, CPBI practices affirmative action for minorities and women, the handicapped, and Vietnam-era and special disabled veterans. CPBI expressly prohibits any form of unlawful employee harassment based on any of the aforementioned Protected Classes.

If you are interested in inspecting CPBN's Employment Statistical Report or other reports submitted to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, please contact Meg Sakellarides at msakellarides@ctpublic.org .

