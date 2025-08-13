© 2025 Connecticut Public

Greenwich pizza truck owner of Cape Verdean descent gets a piece of the pie

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published August 13, 2025 at 6:12 PM EDT
.
Provided
/
Louise Joseph
Now in her 10th year, Dough Girls owner Louise Joseph credits her success to support from other women who also own pizza businesses and camaraderie from other pizzerias across the state.

Pizza truck owner Louise Joseph said she remembers the first time she realized people, even in apizza-crazed New Haven, liked her wood-fired pies.

Joseph said her family told her people were lining up during the city’s Apizza Feast in 2015. She thought they were being nice; she was wrong.

“I was like, Oh, thanks,” Joseph said. “And like, no, no, no, we're concerned. It's really long.”

Joseph, having barely started out in her new business ‘Dough Girls, Wood Fired Pizza on The Go’, after leaving a corporate catering job. She soon realized she had a hit on her hands.

Now in her 10th year, Joseph says she’s been able to weather a pandemic, growing pains, and skepticism from some pizza lovers in the mostly white male dominated space. 

She credits her success to support from other women who also own pizza businesses and camaraderie from other pizzerias across the state.

Joseph said it took her three years to get the dough just right. She makes personal wood-fired pies. New Haven style pies are traditionally baked in coal-fired ovens. The crust isn’t as thin, she said, compared to New Haven style, and isn’t crunchy.

It took her a long time to perfect her recipe, which she also learned from a Fairfield restaurant.

“Everyone always comments; the dough, the dough, the dough,” Joseph said. “And I did work on that dough for three years, while the truck was being built.”

While she has a menu, most customers, she said, gravitate towards her margherita pies.

That’s not the only thing that sets her apart. Joseph is also of Cape Verdean descent. She grew up in New Haven loving New Haven style apizza.

But she admits, some are skeptical of her pies.

“I just laugh it off, because what else am I going to do,” Joseph said. “I think it's funny.”

August is also National Black Business Month. More Black-owned businesses have opened over the last few years according to the U.S. Census data in 2023, compared to 2022.

But women are still underrepresented in those spaces and pizza isn’t an exception. Joseph credited the Women’s Business Development Council (WBDC) in Connecticut with helping her business.

She also said a group called Women in Pizza have been an invaluable resource since many pizza spaces are still dominated by men.

But while she says Connecticut has been supportive, some customers have asked her why she decided to make pizzas.

She said it speaks to a larger conversation over who gets to enter certain culinary spaces.

“People think you have to be of that ethnicity to make that type of food, whatever it is,” Joseph said.”Rick Bayless and Bobby Flay, they're making Mexican food and Latin food, and no one bats an eye at them.”

Her pies, she says, regularly change their minds. But one group of customers, she says, is more blunt than most, in the best way possible.

She did a soft opening near Bruce Park in Greenwich, nearly ten years ago. She was parked near a quinceanera happening nearby. She gave a slice to a boy.

She had spent years perfecting the dough. Then she saw him again.

“He came back to the truck, ‘he's like, that was the best pizza I ever had,” Joseph said.
Eddy Martinez
Eddy Martinez is a breaking news and general assignment reporter for Connecticut Public, focusing on Fairfield County.
See stories by Eddy Martinez

