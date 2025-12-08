© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sue Bird has jersey retired at UConn ahead of top-ranked Huskies' game against DePaul

Connecticut Public Radio | By Jim Fuller / Associated Press
Published December 8, 2025 at 9:27 AM EST
Sue Bird smiles during a ceremony retiring her number before an NCAA college basketball game between UConn and DePaul, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Storrs, Conn.
Jessica Hill
/
AP
Sue Bird smiles during a ceremony retiring her number before an NCAA college basketball game between UConn and DePaul, Sunday, Dec. 7, 2025, in Storrs, Conn.

Sue Bird walked onto the court at Gampel Pavilion on Sunday to a rousing ovation just as she did in her four seasons as one of the best players in UConn women’s history.

The members of the top-ranked 2025-26 team stood on either side of the UConn legend as Bird came onto the court before a game against DePaul, this time without her famous UConn No. 10 jersey. A few minutes later, Bird joined classmate Swin Cash and Rebecca Lobo as the only UConn women’s basketball players to have their numbers retired.

“This is home, this is where it started,” said Bird, a member of the Naismith and Women's Basketball Hall of Fames. ‘It’s an incredible honor.”

Bird was a part of two national championship teams at UConn. Despite being limited to eight games as a freshman due to a knee injury, Bird finished her career with 1,378 points, 585 assists and 240 steals. UConn was 114-4 with Bird in the lineup. She was the first pick in the 2002 WNBA draft by the Seattle Storm and helped Seattle win four WNBA titles. Bird was also part of five Olympic gold-medal winning teams and four FIBA World Cup championship squads.

UConn coach Geno Auriemma called Bird the greatest point guard ever in women’s college basketball.

Bird came to UConn after playing for New York girls’ high school powerhouse Christ the King with a class that included Cash, Asjha Jones, Tamika Williams and Keirsten Walters. Auriemma has said it is a class that changed the way the Huskies played.

UConn had won one national championship at the time. What followed was UConn’s ascension to winning a record 12 titles.
Tags
News Latest News
Jim Fuller / Associated Press
See stories by Jim Fuller / Associated Press

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

SOMOS CONNECTICUT is an initiative from Connecticut Public, the state’s local NPR and PBS station, to elevate Latino stories and expand programming that uplifts and informs our Latino communities. Visit CTPublic.org/latino for more stories and resources. For updates, sign up for the SOMOS CONNECTICUT newsletter at ctpublic.org/newsletters.

SOMOS CONNECTICUT es una iniciativa de Connecticut Public, la emisora local de NPR y PBS del estado, que busca elevar nuestras historias latinas y expandir programación que alza y informa nuestras comunidades latinas locales. Visita CTPublic.org/latino para más reportajes y recursos. Para noticias, suscríbase a nuestro boletín informativo en ctpublic.org/newsletters.

Federal funding is gone.

Congress has eliminated all funding for public media.

That means $2.1 million per year that Connecticut Public relied on to deliver you news, information, and entertainment programs you enjoyed is gone.

The future of public media is in your hands.

All donations are appreciated, but we ask in this moment you consider starting a monthly gift as a Sustainer to help replace what’s been lost.

Donate

Related Content
Connecticut Public’s journalism is made possible, in part by funding from Jeffrey Hoffman and Robert Jaeger.