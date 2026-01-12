Message From the CEO

The president and CEO of Connecticut Public, Mark G. Contreras, announced today that he

plans to retire in 2026 after seven successful years in the role, marked by growth, impact and

commitment to the organization’s mission and culture.

The Connecticut Public Board of Trustees has assembled a search committee as part of its planned leadership succession and transition planning process. This committee will be chaired by Connecticut Public Trustee Aedhmar Hynes and guided by Ann Blinkhorn of Blinkhorn, LLC, a Connecticut-based national executive search firm with deep experience in both public and commercial media throughout the country.

Contreras will continue to serve through the transition period to ensure a smooth handover and

ensure the ongoing stability of Connecticut Public.

Since joining Connecticut Public, Contreras has played a pivotal role in strengthening the

organization’s vital position in Connecticut through quality journalism, storytelling and

educational content. Contreras assembled an exceptional executive leadership team,

revolutionized the organization’s digital infrastructure, expanded Connecticut Public’s reach and

engagement in Fairfield County, and launched the Somos Connecticut Latino content initiative,

among other achievements.

Under his leadership, Connecticut Public’s audiences have continued to grow in recent years.

Importantly, Contreras also helped the organization successfully navigate the COVID pandemic,

as well as the recent loss of federal funding for public media.

“Mark has been a remarkable leader, and we are deeply grateful for his dedication to stewarding

our mission and goals,” said George Norfleet, chairman of the Connecticut Public Board of

Trustees. “His vision, integrity and dedication will leave a lasting impact on the organization and

the communities we serve. We are delighted his retirement will allow him to spend more time

with his family, including the upcoming birth of his first grandchild.”

“My time at Connecticut Public has been both an honor and a privilege,” Contreras said. “I

believe the time is right to create space for new energy, creativity and vision at the

organization.”

Contreras added that he is confident he is leaving Connecticut Public in a place of “strength,”

noting that the organization is “in very good shape and with many talented people who will

continue to propel our mission forward.”

For additional questions, please direct inquiries to Lauren Komrosky, lkomrosky@ctpublic.org.

About Connecticut Public

Connecticut Public is home to Connecticut Public Television (CPTV) and Connecticut Public

Radio (WNPR). Together, Connecticut Public serves more than 1.2 million people each week

through Connecticut Public Radio and Connecticut Public Television, as well as through our

many digital and online platforms, including ctpublic.org. Through our mission to inform,

educate, and inspire the people of Connecticut, we connect people of all ages to high-quality

journalism, storytelling, education, and experiences, and amplify the voices of our diverse

communities. Connecticut Public’s main offices are located in Hartford, CT, with studios at

Gateway Community College in New Haven, CT, and Fairfield University in Fairfield, CT.

Connecticut Public is also the sole owner of the for-profit MediaVision Creative agency in

Norwalk, CT. Connecticut Public is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, with a $22 million annual

budget, funded primarily through community support from individuals, foundations, and

corporate sponsors.

