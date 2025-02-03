In 2026, the United States marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. America 250 is a chance to reflect on our founding, explore the complexities of our history, and imagine our future together.
Connecticut played a pivotal role in the Revolution—its towns, battle sites, and historic figures remain central to America’s story. Through national programs, original local content, and community events, Connecticut Public will connect this milestone to the lived experiences of people across our state.
Join Connecticut Public & Mather Homestead for Exclusive Screening of The American Revolution
Connecticut Public is hosting an exclusive preview of Ken Burns’ long awaited documentary series followed by a panel discussion with expert historians, moderated by Lucy Nalpathanchil of CT Public.
Join us at The Mather Homestead for a special preview of the film, followed by a Q&A with featured guests.
The American Revolution: A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Bostein & David Schmidt
Premiering the week of November 16, Ken Burns’ new six-part documentary, The American Revolution explores how America’s founding reshaped the world.
Connecticut calls itself the “Constitution State,” but why? We trace the nickname back to the 1600s and explore the historical claim that Connecticut wrote the first constitution in U.S. history.
Minnie Negoro first learned ceramics while being held at a Japanese concentration camp. Today, we hear about her journey as an artist, and as a teacher at the University of Connecticut.
Next year will mark 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. This hour, we hear how different Connecticut institutions plan to recognize the anniversary.
A Connecticut community has taken another step toward reckoning with its past history of slavery. For the first time ever, the town has named a street after a person who was enslaved there and walked that path each day.
Motley was the first Black woman to serve as a federal judge and the first Black woman to argue a case before the U.S. Supreme Court
America @ 250 | Local Videos
Celebrate Connecticut’s history and the importance of democracy, with this curated collection of historical documentaries from the Connecticut Public archives.
