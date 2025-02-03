In 2026, the United States marks 250 years since the signing of the Declaration of Independence. America 250 is a chance to reflect on our founding, explore the complexities of our history, and imagine our future together.

Connecticut played a pivotal role in the Revolution—its towns, battle sites, and historic figures remain central to America’s story. Through national programs, original local content, and community events, Connecticut Public will connect this milestone to the lived experiences of people across our state.

CT Public Event Preview Join Connecticut Public & Mather Homestead for Exclusive Screening of The American Revolution Connecticut Public is hosting an exclusive preview of Ken Burns’ long awaited documentary series followed by a panel discussion with expert historians, moderated by Lucy Nalpathanchil of CT Public. Join us at The Mather Homestead for a special preview of the film, followed by a Q&A with featured guests. Get Tickets

The American Revolution: A Film by Ken Burns, Sarah Bostein & David Schmidt

Premiering the week of November 16, Ken Burns’ new six-part documentary, The American Revolution explores how America’s founding reshaped the world.