Why is Connecticut called the ‘Constitution State?’
Hint – it’s not the Constitution you learned about in history class!
We’ll travel back to the 1600s to explore how history, conflict and big aspirations helped shape the state’s identity.
GUESTS:
- Thomas Balcerski, professor of history, Eastern Connecticut State University
- Kathy Craughwell-Varda, director of Conservation ConneCTion, Connecticut State Library
- Andrea Rapacz, chief curator of collections, Connecticut Museum of Culture and History
