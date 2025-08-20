© 2025 Connecticut Public

FCC Public Inspection Files:
WEDH · WEDN · WEDW · WEDY
WEDW-FM · WNPR · WPKT · WRLI-FM
Public Files Contact · ATSC 3.0 FAQ
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Wheelhouse

Why is Connecticut called the ‘Constitution State?’

By Frankie Graziano,
Chloe Wynne
Published August 20, 2025 at 7:15 AM EDT
An image of King Charles II, King of England, appears in the upper left of a detail photograph of the Royal Charter of 1662. Written on parchment, the document, says the Museum of Connect History, “gave royal approval to the structure and freedoms that were already in place under the Colony of Connecticut’s Fundamental Orders of 1639, the first written government framework in the nation created and implemented by a group of people to govern themselves.”
Provided
/
Museum of Connecticut History
An image of King Charles II, King of England, appears in the upper left of a detail photograph of the Royal Charter of 1662. Written on parchment, the document, says the Museum of Connect History, “gave royal approval to the structure and freedoms that were already in place under the Colony of Connecticut’s Fundamental Orders of 1639, the first written government framework in the nation created and implemented by a group of people to govern themselves.”

How did Connecticut earn the moniker “Constitution State”?

Hint – it’s not the Constitution you learned about in history class!

We’ll travel back to the 1600s to explore how history, conflict and big aspirations helped shape the state’s identity.

GUESTS:

The Wheelhouse is available as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, TuneIn, Listen Notes, or wherever you get your podcasts. Subscribe and never miss an episode.

The Wheelhouse
Frankie Graziano
Frankie Graziano is the host of 'The Wheelhouse,' focusing on how local and national politics impact the people of Connecticut.
See stories by Frankie Graziano
Chloe Wynne
Chloe Wynne is a producer for 'The Wheelhouse' and 'Where We Live.' She previously worked as a producer and reporter for the investigative podcast series, 'Admissible: Shreds of Evidence,' which was co-produced by VPM and Story Mechanics and distributed by iHeartRadio. She began her journalism career at inewsource, an investigative newsroom in San Diego, Calif., where she covered housing, education and crime. She earned her master’s degree from Columbia Journalism School in 2021, where she focused on audio storytelling.
See stories by Chloe Wynne