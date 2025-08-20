Why is Connecticut called the ‘Constitution State?’

How did Connecticut earn the moniker “Constitution State”?

Hint – it’s not the Constitution you learned about in history class!

We’ll travel back to the 1600s to explore how history, conflict and big aspirations helped shape the state’s identity.

GUESTS:



Thomas Balcerski , professor of history, Eastern Connecticut State University

, professor of history, Eastern Connecticut State University Kathy Craughwell-Varda , director of Conservation ConneCTion, Connecticut State Library

, director of Conservation ConneCTion, Connecticut State Library Andrea Rapacz , chief curator of collections, Connecticut Museum of Culture and History

