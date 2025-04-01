Commemorating America 250 with inclusive stories

Next year, the United States will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Right now, many organizations are preparing for the anniversary here in Connecticut and beyond.

This hour, we hear from some of those institutions about their anniversary plans, the importance of learning from the past, and more.

The conversation was originally recorded at Connecticut’s America 250 2025 Conference held at the University of Connecticut and organized by CT Humanities.

GUESTS:



Tom Schuch: Archival Historian at the New London County Historical Society

Norman Berman: President of the Temple Beth Israel Preservation Society

Sylvester Salcedo: Connecticut Veteran and Content Developer

Anne Dropick: Executive Director, Eidetic Productions, Inc.

Jason Mancini: Executive Director of CT Humanities and Vice Chair of Connecticut's America 250 Commission