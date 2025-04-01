© 2025 Connecticut Public

Where We Live logo
Where We Live

Commemorating America 250 with inclusive stories

By Tess Terrible,
Catherine Shen
Published April 1, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Painting by John Trumbull depicting the signing of the Declaration of Independence, 4 July, 1776.
Bettmann Archive via Getty Images
Painting by John Trumbull depicting the signing of the Declaration of Independence, 4 July, 1776.

Next year, the United States will commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Right now, many organizations are preparing for the anniversary here in Connecticut and beyond.

This hour, we hear from some of those institutions about their anniversary plans, the importance of learning from the past, and more.

The conversation was originally recorded at Connecticut’s America 250 2025 Conference held at the University of Connecticut and organized by CT Humanities.

GUESTS:

Tess Terrible
Tess is a senior producer for Connecticut Public news-talk show Where We Live. She enjoys hiking Connecticut's many trails and little peaks, knitting, gardening and writing in her journal.
Catherine Shen
Catherine is the Host of Connecticut Public’s morning talk show and podcast, Where We Live. Catherine and the WWL team focus on going beyond the headlines to bring in meaningful conversations that put Connecticut in context.
